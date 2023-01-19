Jim Green SCORE

Jim Green is a certified mentor and co-chairman of the SCORE Nature Coast chapter. The purpose of SCORE is to aid those who want to start a business within Citrus County.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Jim Green may not be a household name to Citrus County residents.

But business owners not only know him but thank him for helping them prosper and for saving their livelihoods during the COVID epidemic. It was during that time when Green’s business acumen and communication skills shone.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Jim Green SCORE

Jim Green and other mentors at SCORE work to assist those wanting to start a business in Citrus County by offering their insight and expertise in the business world.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.