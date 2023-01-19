Jim Green may not be a household name to Citrus County residents.
But business owners not only know him but thank him for helping them prosper and for saving their livelihoods during the COVID epidemic. It was during that time when Green’s business acumen and communication skills shone.
Green is a finalist for the Chronicle’s 2022 Citizen of the Year, given to someone who goes above and beyond to better the community.
Green, 76, holds several titles: co-chairman of SCORE Nature Coast; chairman of the Citrus Business Alliance (CBA); and board member of the Citrus County chamber governmental affairs committee.
Two years ago, Green was instrumental in launching the Citrus One-Stop Recovery and Economic (CORE) Business Center in Inverness to help business owners start, expand and market their operations.
He works behind the scenes ensuring that small business — the lifeblood of the county – thrives and expands as Citrus grows.
‘Huge shock’
While folks were hunkered down in their homes during 2020-21, businesses suffered and some were in danger of closing.
It was Green who kept in constant contact, helping them navigate turbulent state and federal waters to obtain financial assistance.
He set up appointments with business owners, albeit in well-distanced areas and taking the normal safety precautions, to form "survival" plans.
Green vividly remembers those dark days when the county and the nation came to a halt.
“COVID was a huge shock to everybody in business,” Green said.
Even now, Green continues to help businesses deal with the pandemic aftermath, especially with the shortage of employees.
The Chronicle reported earlier this month that the new Chili’s restaurant in Inverness has been ready to open for weeks but managers cannot find staff to open.
Green said the new Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond and adjacent commercial plazas under construction at the County Road 491 and 486 intersection in Lecanto, will require up to 400 employees.
“I’m not sure where they’ll get them,” he said.
Green said the success of business directly benefits residents because it shifts the tax burden away from homeowners.
The trick, he said, is balancing business growth and preserving the rural flavor of Citrus County, which makes it so attractive.
“The quality of life here is amazing,” he said. “We need to protect the Nature Coast lifestyle.”
‘His heart is in this county’
Green and his wife, Susan, moved to Citrus County in 2002 and are now in their third home.
When Green isn’t busy in the world of business, he can be found on the golf links at Citrus Hills. You might see him fishing off the Homosassa River.
“Every time I go out it is like being in a National Geographic documentary,” he said.
He loves to listen to audio books, especially crime writer Michael Connelly. He enjoys country music (Willie Nelson comes to mind).
Green said he will cut back on his SCORE activities but he’s not ready to retire.
And he will continue to live by his favorite adage: "To leave things better than they were when I arrived.”
Green’s friends and co-workers said he’s more than lived up to those words.
CORE Executive Director Dawn Faherty said that without Green’s involvement, the center would not have gotten off the ground.
“His heart is in this county,” she said.
John Murphy, Citrus County chamber governmental affairs committee chairman, called Green “a tremendous leader,” as evidenced in the early days of COVID when he worked to secure loans and programs for local businesses.
“His business background has benefited our community,” Murphy said. “He has operated at the highest levels and has brought that background to local businesses to help them be successful.”
Added Murphy: “He’s one of those people probably not known by many but the businesses he works with are tremendously grateful for his insight and counsel."
Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, said Green “worked tirelessly” with Ardath Prendergast - chamber vice president of operations and the Business Retention and Expansion program - in securing $129 million in loans for local businesses during the pandemic.
“I can think of no retiree who’s done more for economic development than Jim,” Wooten said.
‘Job opportunities’
Green said he was surprised but honored to be a Citizen of the Year finalist. The Chronicle asked him to expound on the following questions:
Q: You have been nominated for Citizen of the Year finalist because of your contribution to the county. You’ve been active with SCORE, the chamber and the CBA. How do you feel you have most contributed?
A: “My involvement in all three are just an outgrowth of my belief that a strong and successful small-business community will make Citrus County a better place for all of us to live, raise our children and retire.
“Businesses pay more in taxes and call on government services less than residential properties. Plus, small businesses provide job opportunities for both young people and working retirees. “We want a strong economy and job opportunities for our young people. We want managed growth that will foster a diversified economy and still protect the wonderful Nature Coast and the lifestyle it affords.”
Q: You helped navigate businesses through the COVID period. How would you characterize your work?
A: “I worked closely with the Citrus County chamber to help many small businesses navigate the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan processes.
“It was pretty complex and cumbersome and the truly ‘small’ businesses don't have accountants and lawyers to help them understand the Small Business Administration (SBA) programs. We successfully helped over 100 small businesses to get funds to help them survive the COVID crisis.
“It was very rewarding to know that without that help, some of them would not still be in business today.”