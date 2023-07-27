Melissa Bowermaster

Melissa Bowermaster, executive director of the Citrus County Children's Advocacy Center (“Jessie's Place”).

As of July 24, the movie "Sound of Freedom" has sold more than 8.9 million tickets and grossed just over $14.2 million on its opening weekend — and moviegoers are exiting the theaters with a passion to spread awareness on child trafficking.

Melissa Bowermaster, executive director of the Citrus County Children's Advocacy Center (“Jessie's Place”) in Lecanto, said they see child trafficking victims all the time and have for the past 20 years.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.