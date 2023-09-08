Jesse James Allen

Coping with Dementia and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have announced that Jesse James Allen will be the keynote speaker for the day-long conference on dementia that will take place at the Savannah Center in The Villages on Oct. 30.

Allen is an international award- winning multimedia creator whose work has included music, art, photography, video games, public speaking and museum and theme park development.

