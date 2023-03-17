Beginning at noon Saturday, March 25, Jenkins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa is hosting a free pet adoption and donation drive featuring local animal rescues and shelters.
“All adopters will pay nothing to take home their new fur baby on this day,” said Lisa Day, senior sales account executive representing radio stations Fox 96.7 and Citrus 95.3, both who will be broadcasting live from the event from noon to 2 p.m.
“All adoption fees and Citrus County licenses will be paid for on Saturday,” Day said.
Some of the pet organizations that will be onsite include: Precious Paws Rescue, Inc, Ziggy’s Haven Bird Sanctuary, Missy’s Miracle Wildlife Rescue, Citrus County Animal Services/Foundation for Animal Protection, Hardin Haven, Pet Supermarket and Fur Real Dog Treats.
The LifeSouth Blood Bus will also be onsite for blood donations, and Lucky Leprechaun will be available to pose with pets for photos.
“Our radio stations, Fox and Citrus, will be interviewing people from these places, talking about what they do and the animals they have for adoption,” Day said. “Then on Tuesday, March 28, from 7 to 10 a.m. and then from 3 to 6 p.m. we’re hosting a monetary donation radiothon for these organizations.”
She said they’ve invited people from the animal organizations to come to the radio studio in Lecanto to talk to their radio audience about their needs.
“These organizations and rescues are in dire need of whatever precious help they can get,” she said.
Jenkins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa is at 1005 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34448.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.