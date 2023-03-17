pets

In this photo from Jan. 26 at the Chronicle's annual Snowbird and Customer Appreciation Day: Floral City resident George Poormon gets an up-close look at Oodie, a 5-year-old female cat, under the care of Precious Paws Rescue Inc.

Precious Paws is one of the organizations that will have pets for adoption Saturday, March 25 at Jenkins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa. The dealership is hosting a free pet adoption and donation drive. 

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Beginning at noon Saturday, March 25, Jenkins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa is hosting a free pet adoption and donation drive featuring local animal rescues and shelters.

“All adopters will pay nothing to take home their new fur baby on this day,” said Lisa Day, senior sales account executive representing radio stations Fox 96.7 and Citrus 95.3, both who will be broadcasting live from the event from noon to 2 p.m.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.