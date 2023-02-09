A dispute over a trade gone bad at the Citrus County jail turned violent leaving one victim injured and another facing battery charges.
The events that lead to the arrest and charges against Bunny Marie Oliver, 49, began on January 25.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 6:38 pm
According to the arrest report for the Homosassa woman, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the county jail on West Woodland Ridge. Lecanto, because an inmate battery.
The deputy reported watching security footage which showed an upset Oliver exchanging words with the victim, according to records.
The video showed the victim standing up and Oliver coming toward the victim, according to records.
Soon later Oliver punched her victim, who then tried to protect her head and face and fell to the ground, where the security camera could no longer record the fight.
The deputy met with the victim who said that Oliver accused her of stealing the necklace. The victim told the deputy that Oliver had given her the necklace, according to records.
The victim told the deputy that Oliver then said, “I guess we’re going to have to fight about it then,” and proceeded punching her in the head and face, according to records.
The deputy met with Oliver, who told a different story.
According to records, Oliver told the deputy that she and the victim agreed to a jail house swap where Oliver would give the victim the necklace in exchange for a bag of coffee.
Oliver reportedly said that when the victim didn’t come through with the coffee, she wanted her necklace back, but the victim refused.
According to records, Oliver said that the victim was the one who initiated the fight and threw the first punch.
The deputy charged Oliver with battery on a jail detainee. Her bond was $2,000.
Oliver was originally in jail awaiting trial for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
