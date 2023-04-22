The Florida House of Representatives, District 23, has its second Republican candidate following area businessman J.J. Grow’s announcement he is again running for the post.
In 2022 the inverness resident ran for the District seat but suspended his campaign and backed incumbent Rep. Ralph Massullo.
The Republican primary for the seat is Aug. 20, 2024.
The 54-year-old Citrus County resident made the announcement that he would run again in a video
In the video, Grow detailed his commitment to conservative principles, including fiscal responsibility, support for small business, and support for law enforcement.
In the video he also discusses his father, a sheriff’s deputy, and his mother, who held down multiple jobs to make ends meet.
During a telephone interview with the Chronicle, Grow said that Florida now faces many issues because of growth and the state need to protect its environment.
Grow said that under the current Republic leadership those resources have been protected and that he wants to ensure that effort continues.
District 23 represents all of Citrus County and the area around Dunnellon.
Grow recently sold his plant nutrition fertilizer company and in 2008, a chemical company, he told the Chronicle.
Grow said he now has the time to devote himself to serving Florida.
“I’ve always been someone to give back to the community,” he said. “And I have the time now.”
Grow graduated from Citrus High School,” according to his campaign biography. He served as student government president and president of the Citrus Future Farmers of America chapter and Grow went on to serve as a state FFA officer while interning with the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Grow earned bachelor’s degree in Food and Resource Economics from the University of Florida. He then completed programs at both the Wharton Business School and Northwestern’s Kellogg Business School.
After working for several agricultural businesses, Grow founded his first company in 2003, Gro-Pro. He later founded Grow-land LLC and co-founded Verdesian Life Sciences and Riley Farms Solar.
He is a University of Florida Foundation board member and member of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Food and Resource Economics Leadership Council, Grow was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus honor in 2018.
Grow and his wife Jennifer are supporters of Citrus County Blessings, Community Food Bank, Citrus County Education Foundation, Jessie’s Place – Citrus County Children’s Advocacy Center, YMCA, CASA, United Way, FFA, and 4H, according to his campaign
A pro-life Christian, Grow is the father of four daughters.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.