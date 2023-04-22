J.J. Grow

Grow

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

The Florida House of Representatives, District 23, has its second Republican candidate following area businessman J.J. Grow’s announcement he is again running for the post.

In 2022 the inverness resident ran for the District seat but suspended his campaign and backed incumbent Rep. Ralph Massullo.

