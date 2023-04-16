Forecasters are anticipating a slightly below-average 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, thanks primarily to a guy named El Nino.
El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that tends to shred hurricanes. But those same forecasters warn that if El Nino doesn’t materialize, get set for another active season.
With just about seven weeks until the start of hurricane season, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) encourages all Floridians to begin safety preparations now,
"During the next 50 days, I encourage all Floridians to finalize and review their preparedness plans as well as take mitigation actions to lessen the impact of future storms on homes and businesses," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "Now is the time to make a plan and figure out what steps you need to take to ensure you and your loved ones are prepared."
The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, with the historical peak of the season beginning in September.
After an active 2022, and the damage brought on by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, “it is imperative for residents to prepare ahead of time,” the FDEM said.
Ian’s bands of winds and rain spared Citrus County as the Category 4 behemoth swept northeast across the Florida Peninsula, weakening to a tropical storm along the way.
And except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, Tropical Storm Nicole was a non-event for Citrus.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management suggests these preparedness tips:
- Make a Plan – Have a disaster plan specific to the needs of everyone in the household, including children, pets, and seniors.
- Know Your Zone, Know Your Home – Find out if your home is in an evacuation zone or flood-prone area and assess your home’s ability to withstand heavy wind and rain.
- Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts – In case of power outages or damaged cell towers, have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to receive alerts from the National Weather Service.
- Halfway Full is Halfway There – Keep your vehicle’s gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure there’s enough fuel to evacuate.
