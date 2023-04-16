Hurricane forecast

Floral City United Methodist Church members Eric Ebosh, left, Cliff Spiller and Joel Hodges repair damage Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022 to the roof of Hilton Hall caused by a large tree toppling onto the roof. Ian’s bands of winds and rain spared Citrus County as the Category 4 behemoth swept northeast across the Florida Peninsula, weakening to a tropical storm along the way.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Forecasters are anticipating a slightly below-average 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, thanks primarily to a guy named El Nino.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that tends to shred hurricanes. But those same forecasters warn that if El Nino doesn’t materialize, get set for another active season.

