It was just a few minutes past 6 a.m. yesterday, July 1. Captain A.D. of the Nitty Gritty Fishing Charter dumped a bucket of fish onto the stand, accompanied by Jude Krebs, 10. Krebs and his family had just returned to the docks at Old Homosassa Heritage and Working Waterfront Park after a night of fishing.

Captain A.D. set about cutting up the fish into fillets - one redfish and several sheepshead - with the skilled precision honed from years of experience. He wanted to finish quickly.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle