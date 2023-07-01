It was just a few minutes past 6 a.m. yesterday, July 1. Captain A.D. of the Nitty Gritty Fishing Charter dumped a bucket of fish onto the stand, accompanied by Jude Krebs, 10. Krebs and his family had just returned to the docks at Old Homosassa Heritage and Working Waterfront Park after a night of fishing.
Captain A.D. set about cutting up the fish into fillets - one redfish and several sheepshead - with the skilled precision honed from years of experience. He wanted to finish quickly.
"It's going to be a madhouse in about an hour," he said. "That's why I'm getting out of here early."
The "madhouse" he referred to was the start of the bay scallop harvesting season, and Saturday was the first day of the season that lasts until September 24.
Not too far up the road, Jesse Wright sat beneath a small, open-sided tent. Along with an assistant, he was ready to accept payment for parking at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort.
So far, no vehicles had arrived to park, but Wright wasn't concerned.
"We'll be shut down in about an hour, an hour and a half. It goes by pretty quickly," said Wright. He didn't disclose the capacity of the lot but wasn't worried. "We squeeze in as many as we can."
Meanwhile, five friends stood on the dock, chatting before boarding their boat. Today marked the start of the event they eagerly anticipated each season.
"I've been doing it all my life," said Nicole Johnston. She mentioned that she and her husband Michael grew up on the water. However, she was surprised the scene wasn't as hectic as in previous years. "We're surprised there aren't as many boats here today."
Their companions, Brady Smith, Josh, and Kaylyn Wilburth, were eager to begin. Like the Johnstons, the three had been scallop harvesting for years.
"It's like Easter egg hunting for adults," said Josh Wilburth, attributing the quote to his wife.
Unlike others, the group stated that they wouldn't rely on others to prepare the scallops they netted.
"We'll be shucking our own," said Brady Smith.
As 7 a.m. approached, Scott DeHaven and Rhonda Banker set up chairs at the entrance of the loading dock. They represented Citrus County Parks and Recreation and were responsible for collecting dock fees.
"It's a $10 dock fee that's valid for 24 hours," said DeHaven. He added that anyone caught without paying the fee would be fined $50.
A few minutes later, the driver of a golf cart pulled up and engaged DeHaven in conversation. It was nearly 7 a.m., and DeHaven expressed surprise at the light turnout. The golf cart driver offered an opinion. It's Saturday, and most scallop harvesters were up the previous night drinking. The two exchanged a few more comments before the golf cart driver left.
"He's a local," DeHaven explained.
Shortly after 7 a.m., vehicles towing boats started to arrive, waiting their turn to use the dock. Among them was Elaina Cronin, accompanying her two brothers and a sister-in-law.
"This is my first year coming along, but I'm not participating," she said. While it was her first year, it was her brothers' second year of scallop harvesting, partly influenced by her sister-in-law. "Her family has been doing it for years."
She then reconsidered whether she might change her mind and join in the activity.
"Who knows?" she said. "Maybe I will."