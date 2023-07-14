The state of Florida is a stickler for details when it comes to counties doing certain actions, such as raising their transportation impact fees.
Especially, when said counties decide to do so to get around the state law on phased-in rates.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 5:52 pm
The state of Florida is a stickler for details when it comes to counties doing certain actions, such as raising their transportation impact fees.
Especially, when said counties decide to do so to get around the state law on phased-in rates.
That’s why Citrus County Growth Management Director Eric Landon was back before county commissioners Tuesday to clear up a seemingly minor detail.
As Yogi Berra would say, "it's deja vu all over again."
At their last meeting, county commissioners voted 5-0 to increase transportation impact fees from the current 50% to 100%. But the county did not include in its motion to direct the chair and the county clerk to record and adopt the ordinance,
Until that happens, the action is not official.
So this past Tuesday, in another unanimous vote, commissioners rectified the oversight and now the ordinance change goes to Tallahassee, where it will be reviewed.
Barring any problems, the increase in transportation fees will go in effect Oct. 12, 2023.
Once again Tuesday, Landon referenced a staff study that showed there was an “extraordinary need” to raise the fees.
That is important because, in order to pass muster with current state laws that require counties to phase-in fee hikes, the board must prove there are "extraordinary needs or circumstances."
Staff determined that such a state exists and referenced a consultant’s report that cites the surge in development applications and increased traffic due to the 2022 completion of the Suncoast Parkway extension from U.S. 98 to State Road 44
Citrus County’s current transportation impact fee schedule became effective March 23, 2022.
Raising transportation impact fees to 100% is expected to bring in an extra $3 million annually to help pay for more road capacity, according to Landon. The average impact fee for new single-family homes would increase from $6,000 to $8,000.
An impact fee is a one-time fee on new development usually collected at the time of building permit issuance. The fee is borne by new residents and existing homeowners don’t have to pay it.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.