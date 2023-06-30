Today, Saturday, July 1, marks the beginning of bay scallop harvesting within the Pasco Zone, which includes Citrus, Levy and Hernando counties. The season lasts until Sept. 24.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, “This region includes all state waters south of Alligator Pass daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County and north of the Hernando–Pasco county line.”
The daily bag limit per person is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell, or 1 pint of bay scallop meat. The per-vessel maximum is 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell, or a half-gallon of bay scallop meat (which is equal to 4 pints). It should be noted that vessel limits to not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit. Commercial harvesting is prohibited.
Other requirements include recreational harvesters needing a Florida saltwater fishing license (unless exempt), or have a no-cost shoreline fishing license and are wading from shore to collect scallops; in other words, feet do not leave the bottom to swim, snorkel or SCUBA, plus do not use a vessel to reach or return from the harvest location.
In an Citrus County Chronicle article by Aidan Bush from 2022, advice was provided how to make scallop harvesting both fun and safe. Included were:
STOCK YOUR BOAT
For all boating excursions, life jackets or other personal floatation devices are required by law to have available for every person on a vessel. Ensure these devices properly fit each passenger.
All children under 6 are required to wear a life jacket at all times.
It’s also recommended to bring bright or fluorescent clothing when planning on diving, just to ensure divers are visible to any oncoming boaters.
PLAN AND PREPARE
It’s always a good idea to check weather forecasts in advance before heading out. Weather radios are useful to keep onboard as well in the event any sudden changes occur.
In addition, leave plans stating where and when one’s boat will launch and return with someone ashore.
GRAB A DIVE FLAG
Scalloping involves diving underwater, and to safely alert other boaters of when divers are near it is important to purchase a divers-down marker.
Divers-down warning devices come in two primary forms: flag and buoy. Divers-down flags must be displayed at the highest point of one’s boat. The flag’s symbol must be a minimum of 20 inches by 24 inches in scale, with a wire stiffener in the flag to ensure it is always visible and unfurled.
SHUCK SOMEWHERE SAFE
To keep waters safe, don’t throw shucked scallop shells into inshore waters like the Crystal River or Homosassa River.
Not only does doing so potentially harm swimmers, it also damages the seagrass habitat.
Instead, shells can be thrown out in trash receptacles, or in larger water bodies where they can effectively disperse.
Standard boat trash should also be secured so as to not pollute the waters.
With more informed boaters, FWC officials believe scallop hunters can have a fun and safe time this season and in the coming years.