220702-CC-scallop-season-opens-1.jpg

Boat wakes cross one last year as boaters flocked to the shallows of the Gulf of Mexico, by way of the Salt River, in search of scallops. 

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor
2023 scallop season set to open

Scallops will be able to be legally harvested beginning July 1.

Today, Saturday, July 1, marks the beginning of bay scallop harvesting within the Pasco Zone, which includes Citrus, Levy and Hernando counties. The season lasts until Sept. 24.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, “This region includes all state waters south of Alligator Pass daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County and north of the Hernando–Pasco county line.”

2023 bay scallop map
