The City of Inverness’s Cooterfest started as a three-day festival in 2004, then billed as “The Great American Cooter Festival.” For 2023, it has now morphed into a month-long celebration and a new moniker, Cootertober. It kicks off at 5 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Valerie Theatre, with the Cooter King and Queen Pageant.
From there, with two exceptions, events and activities will take place Thursdays through Sundays. The two exceptions are on Tuesdays, starting Oct. 3, from 6-9 p.m. at the Depot Pavilion, with the nationwide National Night Out. The second Tuesday event will be Halloween, with Cooterween, held from 6-8:30 p.m., in the city’s downtown square.
The change in structure was a topic of much discussion at the start of the Sept. 5 City Council meeting; it lasted approximately half an hour before council members moved on to other matters on the regular meeting agenda. As presented by City Manager Eric Williams, the new concept of Cootertober would have people speaking about it way into the foreseeable future.
Part of the reasoning for the change was the drop in attendance over the past several years, something the city seemed unable to stem. It was a far cry from halcyon times, such as in 2019, when the 16th annual festival was moved from downtown Inverness to Whispering Pines Park. Prior to that, the venue was held first at Liberty Park, then expanded to include Wallace Brook Park and the Depot District.
A number of factors figured into the reason for the move. These included the need for more space, as well as the fact there was ongoing construction taking place downtown.
“It’s just too big of a festival to have it confined to the two parks and the Depot District,” said Liz Fernley, the city’s marketing manager then. Also at the time, work on Liberty and Wallace Brook parks was still ongoing, which prompted then-City Manager Frank Digiovanni to speculate was maybe a blessing in disguise, and something the city needed to move the event.
“We’ll gauge to see how it goes,” he said, adding that if it goes well Whispering Pines might be its permanent location.
However, attendance in subsequent years began declining, with COVID-19 a major factor. What followed in its wake was the decision to expand the festival into a month-long event.
“I think you’re going to be blown away by what’s slated to occur in the month of October,” said Williams, before he turned the presentation to Parks and Recreation Director Woody Worley, who began by raising an interesting factoid.
“This is the only city in Florida with a month-long October of events,” said Worley. “And the best part of this is community spirit like you’ve never experienced before.”
Worley then reeled off several key events, plus the fact there will be events and attractions for all age ranges, from children to youth to teens to adults.
Perhaps the most interesting, as well as humorous, synopsis came from Matt McGarry president of the Citrus Vettes and Camaros Car Club. At last year’s CooterFest trunk or treat, the distribution of candy was overwhelming and subsequently ran out in short order. It wasn’t going to happen this year, he said.
“After what happened last year with all the candy we went through, we’ve kind of changed it up this year,” McGarry said. “So, every member is required to buy 2,000 pieces.” He added that the organization just placed an order for almost 70,000 pieces of candy.