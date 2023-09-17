2309XX-CC-cootertober-logo
The City of Inverness’s Cooterfest started as a three-day festival in 2004, then billed as “The Great American Cooter Festival.” For 2023, it has now morphed into a month-long celebration and a new moniker, Cootertober. It kicks off at 5 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Valerie Theatre, with the Cooter King and Queen Pageant.

From there, with two exceptions, events and activities will take place Thursdays through Sundays. The two exceptions are on Tuesdays, starting Oct. 3, from 6-9 p.m. at the Depot Pavilion, with the nationwide National Night Out. The second Tuesday event will be Halloween, with Cooterween, held from 6-8:30 p.m., in the city’s downtown square.

