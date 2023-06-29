Even before Mike Engiles, owner of Crystal River Watersports, allows guests to get on one of his boats for a “swim with the manatees” tour, he first educates them about the gentle giants in the local waters.
Everyone watches the “Manatee Manners” video created by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Jacques Cousteau’s famous quote is: ‘People protect what they know.’ That was his emphasis and that’s ours,” Engiles said. “If they’re not exposed to manatees and other animals in their environment, how do they know what to do to protect them?”
Engiles, who is also on the Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge board, said his company emphasizes “passive observation” – look but don’t touch.
“We do two tours a day on small boats of between six and 10 people, and we always have a guide in the water with them to assist and protect the people and the manatees so things are done in a proper manner,” he said.
A Google search shows there are more than 20 local manatee tour businesses in Citrus County, and Engiles said among them they have a “cooperative effort,” staying clear of each other when they’re out in the water.
“We intentionally spread out,” he said. “We all want to give people (and manatees) a good experience, and having 30 people around two manatees isn’t it.”
Engiles also said there’s a manatee distress network among the tour operators and biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Florida Wildlife commissions, so whenever someone observes manatees that appear to be injured, sick or in distress, it’s documented by video and still photos and the information is given to the biologists to assess for rescue and rehabilitation.
“Volunteers from the industry are out there specifically tracking (manatees) on a regular basis,” he said. “The biologists provide us training on what to look for, breeding patterns, body position in the water, and indicators of distress, illness or injury. Industry folks also participate on the rescue teams and the release teams.”
Engiles went on to say, “When you educate people about manatees and let them observe them in the wild, without that education people aren’t going to want to protect them.
“So, we’re out there talking about Save Crystal River … and we’re one of the few programs that are in the Save the Manatee Club Guardian Guide program,” he said. “They came out and provided us training, did some ‘secret shopper’ trips to observe how we conduct our tours and helped with training our staff.”
Engiles is also part of a group called Manatee Eco Tourism Association (META), a consortium of guides who teach their clients to practice passive observation with manatees.
“Yes, we want to make it fun,” he said, “but there’s a heavy educational component to our tours, and I’d say that’s true of most of the industry.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@
chronicleonline.com.