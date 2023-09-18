Gas prices

On Monday, the state average price for regular gasoline was $3.69, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

It was too good to last.

Florida gas prices are up 8 cents per gallon to an average $3.69. That means drivers are paying $55 to fill an average-sized tank of gas.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags