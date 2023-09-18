It was too good to last.
Florida gas prices are up 8 cents per gallon to an average $3.69. That means drivers are paying $55 to fill an average-sized tank of gas.
Blame it on the usual culprits.
“Global fuel supplies continue to tighten, putting upward pressure on oil prices and subsequently, the price of gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
OPEC oil production cuts have caused crude oil prices to strengthen through the past month. On Friday, the U.S. price of oil closed at $90.77 per barrel. That was the highest daily price of 2023, and the most expensive since early November 2022.
The higher cost is even more glaring when compared to past gas prices recorded in Florida:
Sept 18, 2022: $3.37
Sept.18, 2021: $3.08
Sept. 18, 2020: $2.12
“With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off,” Gas Buddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said.
“But if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less available capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset.”
Citrus County drivers can save money at the pump by comparison shopping. Here is what unleaded gas was selling for as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy:
Crystal River: $3.65 to $3.67
Homosassa: $3.64 to $3.79
Inverness $3.56 to $3.69
Lecanto:$3.64 to $3.77
To find out the price at your local station, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
