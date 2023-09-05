Book Bans Library Association

The entrance to the American Library Association annual conference is seen, June 24, 2023, in Chicago. State libraries in three states and some local libraries have severed ties with the ALA amid what some conservatives say has been politicization of the librarian professional organization. ALA officials deny having a political agenda, saying it has always been nonpartisan and that parents should have the freedom to decide what books their children can read. (AP Photo/Claire Savage)

Rita Fox of Lecanto has laid down a challenge to county commissioners: She will pay the $275 annual dues to the American Library Association (ALA) to make sure local libraries maintain membership.

She and a bunch of friends chipped in the cash to prove a point that the county is not concerned about saving money. Rather, she said, it’s about controlling what citizens can or cannot read and caving in to the anti-LGBTQ crowd.

