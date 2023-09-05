The entrance to the American Library Association annual conference is seen, June 24, 2023, in Chicago. State libraries in three states and some local libraries have severed ties with the ALA amid what some conservatives say has been politicization of the librarian professional organization. ALA officials deny having a political agenda, saying it has always been nonpartisan and that parents should have the freedom to decide what books their children can read. (AP Photo/Claire Savage)
Rita Fox of Lecanto has laid down a challenge to county commissioners: She will pay the $275 annual dues to the American Library Association (ALA) to make sure local libraries maintain membership.
She and a bunch of friends chipped in the cash to prove a point that the county is not concerned about saving money. Rather, she said, it’s about controlling what citizens can or cannot read and caving in to the anti-LGBTQ crowd.
“It is wrong,” she said. “It is so wrong. I am not going to sit back while a handful of Nazis tell us what to read and how we can educate our children. It’s not about the money. It’s trying to control (people) and that’s exactly how Hitler came to power.”
Fox and other county residents are upset with the county’s decision to withdraw membership fees in the upcoming budget based on last month’s recommendation of the Special Library Advisory Board.
“I like to think what I choose to read is still my right,” Fox said. “They’re not going to do this as long as I can breathe.”
Fox said she doesn’t see the problem with the ALA President Emily Drabinski being a Marxist.
“It’s America,” she said. “It’s her choice.”
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she is willing to consider Fox’s offer and will bring it before the rest of the board when it meets Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The $275 may be a small cost but it adds up, Schlabach said. The county, she added, is looking at other areas of the budget to make cuts.
“It’s about trimming our budget and how we can get the most bang for our buck,” Schlabach said.
Deb Daniels, a former school board candidate who has taught Language Arts in Citrus County for 17 years, said the action to cut ties with the ALA sets a dangerous precedent.
“Our libraries here have had an association with the ALA since their inception,” Daniels said. “This is a political anti-LGBTQ talking point that continues to infect our politics with book bans, attacks on our libraries and threats to our librarians.”
Daniels said she used ALA resource materials all the time when she taught here. The organization provided professional development tools to librarians and teachers and now the county will have to find a different vendor.
“I don’t know any good reason to take it away from our library,” she said. “This is not the end of it. This will go to our school board meetings. It will continue at the library advisory board meeting. This is an agenda and it is not going to stop.”
Citrus County, she said, has a community-based library system and never had drag queen story hours. Religious groups are not banned from local libraries, she said.
Daniels said the attack on Emily Drabinski.is a smokescreen because it opened the door for anti-LGBTQ forces to mount an attack on the ALA.
“There are 18 people on the (ALA) board,” she said. “She is not the driving force of the ALA.
Susan Pellegrino of Hernando said the board’s decision to cut funds “makes our county a laughing stock.”
“Any time the library limits what materials and services are available, my rights are being denied,” she said in a letter to county commissioners. “This is one more step towards strictly limiting books available to adults and kids in the county.”
Timothy Gilbert, chairman of the Citrus Democratic Party, said commissioners should ask library staff if ALA membership is crucial to operations. If yes, keep it.
Gilbert said this opens a big can of worms.
“What’s next?” he asked. “That is the part that is terrifying.”