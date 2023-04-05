County commissioners Tuesday will consider approving a request from the caretakers of Monkey Island to allocate $98,000 of tourist tax money to help fund construction of a new habitat and enrichment center on the island.
The monkey's island home in the Homosassa River was demolished last October. But more work needs to be done to renovate the island, including installing air conditioning in the new structure.
The nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI) was formed in 2020 specifically to raise funds to restore the island and to care for the current and future monkey residents. It plans to match the county’s $98,000 and start the final phase of construction.
“The current habitat requires significant updating to provide the adequate shelter necessary for primates,” according to County Administrator Steve Howard, who called the monkeys “a community treasure.”
The three spider monkeys that lived on Monkey Island were relocated once the initial phase of construction began last year.
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, said the old wooden house was weather-beaten and didn't conform to the present codes and climate-control regulations that are mandated for zoos. Monkey Island, he said, falls under the same classification as a zoo.
Pricher said Monkey Island is iconic and a tourist draw and is “identifiable with Homosassa.”
“Now, they have a house but it doesn't have the modern conveniences,” he said.
The county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) earlier voted unanimously to recommend taking the money out of its capital fund.
County Commissioner and TDC Chairwoman Holly Davis called this a good use of bed tax money, which is paid by tourists who stay in lodgings here in Citrus County.
“I remember growing up here enjoying Monkey Island when I visited Homosassa,” she told the Chronicle. “This is a perfect example of how the TDC has been investing in countywide tourism and in ‘destination-management,’ not just ‘destination-marketing.’ Capital improvements such as this benefit citizens just as much as tourists.”
HMI contracts with the Lowman family, owners of the Riverside Resort across from the island, to provide all the maintenance, protection and care needs for the monkeys
They are fed twice daily with USDA-approved monkey chow, along with fruits, vegetables and bananas. The resort shelters them from named storms and pays for regular medical visits by a qualified primate veterinarian.
They have a heater but no air conditioning, although that is part of the renovation plans.
"It's just going to be a lot nicer habitat for the monkeys," Pricher said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.