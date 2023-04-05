Monkey Island makeover

A kayaker gets a close look at the new shelter under construction on Monkey Island in Old Homosassa. The shelter will be home to several spider monkeys that have inhabited the island for decades. A not-for-profit organization has been working to ensure the monkeys will be taken care of now and in the future. As the project continues on the small island, the monkeys are temporarily residing at Boyett’s Grove in Brooksville until construction is complete. 

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

County commissioners Tuesday will consider approving a request from the caretakers of Monkey Island to allocate $98,000 of tourist tax money to help fund construction of a new habitat and enrichment center on the island.

The monkey's island home in the Homosassa River was demolished last October. But more work needs to be done to renovate the island, including installing air conditioning in the new structure.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

