Inverness resident Irene Robertson recently celebrated her 103rd birthday, Oct. 23. "I don't have any good advice," she said.

Every day, Irene Vose Robertson gets on her computer and checks her Facebook page.

She has 1,834 followers and 253 friends.

In 1935, teenager Irene Robertson won a trophy for public speaking. 

