Every day, Irene Vose Robertson gets on her computer and checks her Facebook page.
She has 1,834 followers and 253 friends.
But she doesn't do TikTok or Snapchat, she said.
She reads books on her Kindle, and if you scroll through her Facebook page to May 2015 you’ll learn that she talks to “Alexa” — “She knows everything in the world,” she posted.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, Irene had a birthday party in the Stone Ridge Landing community in Inverness where she lives by herself, although her son, David, and daughter-in-law, Barbara, live around the block.
Her son, Ken, lives in Texas. He was at her birthday party last weekend, too.
She traveled to Texas for one of two 100th birthday parties. The other one was a neighborhood party, like this year.
Irene Robertson is kind of a big deal in her neighborhood.
For her 103rd birthday, all she wanted was to have Paul-Anthony Giglio, the executive pastor at her church, Calvary Chapel, sing her favorite hymn, “How Great Thou Art,” which he did after rushing over after the church service ended.
As for being 103, it doesn’t feel any different from 102, Irene acknowledged with a laugh.
When people ask her how she has lived this long — and many people do — she just shrugs.
“There hasn’t been any longevity in my family, but I guess now there is,” she said.
Born and raised in Machias, Maine, Irene Robertson taught first grade and was an elementary school principal.
Back then, she received her education from what was called a “normal school,” a teaching college, Washington State Teachers College. She also attended the University of Maine at Machias.
At 2,0 she met her husband, Thomas E. Robertson.
“I was a few months older than him, and he was always proud to be married to an older woman,” she said.
They married Aug. 9, 1941.
“December 7th, 1941: We had been married four months when this horrible event occurred,” she wrote on her Facebook page on Dec. 7, 2018. “Listened to FDR's Day of Infamy on the radio but the photos of the damage to our fleet at Pearl Harbor were not released to the press until the war’s end!”
“I didn’t know where they sent him,” she said, recalling when her husband was in the military and sent overseas to fight. “I couldn’t find out. For months, I didn’t know where he was or if he was hurt.”
Then his letters started coming, but something was off. He addressed the first one to Mrs. Thomas P. Robertson.
The next letter was addressed to Mrs. Thomas H. Robertson. The next, to Thomas I. Robertson.
“He was in the Philippines,” she said. “He was using his middle initial as code so I knew where he was!”
Then one day, the phone rang downstairs… “It was Tommy! He was in San Francisco,” she said. My son, John, was 2, and I got him ready and took him to Monmouth (Maine) where Tommy’s parents lived. I left John with them and I went to Boston to meet my husband.”
When the war with Japan ended on Aug. 14, 1945, she remembers the bells.
On Aug. 14, 2015, she wrote on her Facebook page: “V-J Day — all the church bells in Machias pealed out late the afternoon of August 14, 1945 announcing that the ‘Post-War World’ we'd all been awaiting had finally arrived!”
At 103, Irene’s memory is still strong.
She remembers buying her clothes and shoes at a store in Machias called Leo Sexton.
She can look at a class picture from 60 or 70 years ago and still recall the names of all her students. Some of them are her Facebook friends.
“When I was three, my grown-up neighbor took me to Sunday School, and I’ve gone to church ever since,” she said. “I sang in the choir wherever I lived.”
She was also a wedding singer.
At 103, however, she’s slowing down a bit.
She eats dinner with her son and daughter-in-law every night unless they’re out of town. Every Mother’s Day, she eats lobster.
She enjoys vanilla ice cream with “a swirl of chocolate.”
“People ask me, ‘Now what?’ What do I want to do for my 104th birthday? I tell them, ‘I just want to be here, the way I am, doing the same thing,’” she said. "That's what I want."