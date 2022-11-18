4-H program kids

A group of 4-H members attend 4-H Day at the Capitol. Pictured from left, front row, are: Greyson Main, Celia Forget, Lacey Jenkins, Scarlett Navarro and Aubrey Williams; back row: Gloria Wiesen, Samuel Navarro, David Kupcho, Katherine Kupcho and Emily Cornell.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Citrus Stampede Rodeo is a tradition that has supported the Citrus County 4-H Foundation for 26 years, helping 4-H youth receive more opportunities to not only better their own futures but to give back to the community as well.

Truly, the mission behind bringing everyone together for some rodeo fun is to help advocate for and spread the word about the 4-H program and everything that it does for youth in this county, said county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.