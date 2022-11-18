The Citrus Stampede Rodeo is a tradition that has supported the Citrus County 4-H Foundation for 26 years, helping 4-H youth receive more opportunities to not only better their own futures but to give back to the community as well.
Truly, the mission behind bringing everyone together for some rodeo fun is to help advocate for and spread the word about the 4-H program and everything that it does for youth in this county, said county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer.
Just inside the gate at the rodeo is the 4-H Booth where members and club leaders welcome guests of the rodeo and share about the impact of the 4-H program, which is dedicated to growing the next generation of community leaders through citizenship, leadership and service, Kampschroer said.
The two-day event has something for everyone to enjoy with vendors of all kinds selling hats, belts, and sought-after rodeo accessories, as well as typical rodeo food like barbecue, pizza, hot dogs, funnel cakes, ice cream, and all the favorite treats, Kampschroer explained.
Cowboys and cowgirls bring their prized horses, bulls and calves to show off in the performances alongside special entertainment organized for the crowds.
For the kids, there’s the 4-H Kiddie Korral with face painting, roping practice, games and balloons to get them excited, plus a bounce house to jump around to their heart’s content and a boot scramble contest during intermission, Kampschroer told the Chronicle.
The Citrus County 4-H Foundation directors made sure that this family-friendly event has something for every member of the family to have a good time and engage in a country tradition together, Kampschroer said.
Supporting 4-H means supporting young people who, according to Kampschroer, are four times more likely to make contributions to their communities when compared to their peers, two times more likely to be civically active, two times more likely to make healthier choices, and two times more likely to participate in science programming during out-of-school time.
The event is still ongoing Saturday, Nov. 19, with Tough Enough to Wear Pink night for breast cancer awareness. So, those who are going, wear pink and support the local 4-H program. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 at the fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
4-H programs are open and available to all youth through 4-H club membership, school enrichment, camps, and workshops. They also welcome adult volunteers who wish to help out.
Those interested in learning more about becoming a 4-H member or adult volunteer can contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700 and ask for Miss Marnie, 4-H Agent.
