An Inverness woman’s felony grand theft case from January went from bad to worse when she was again arrested this month and charged with tampering with a witness and then resisting an officer with violence and battery.
In January of this year, Robin Joanna Bell, 57, was arrested and charged with grand theft of property, a semitrailer, valued at $100,000 or more and related forgery charges, according the court records. Her bond was $35,000.
On April 16, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies again went to arrest Bell following a warrant and charges that she tampered with a witness or victim of a previous crime. That tampering charge was a misdemeanor.
According to arrest records, when deputies confronted Bell at her home and handcuffed her, Bell “threw herself down on the ground as if a child throwing a temper tantrum,” the deputies reported.
The arresting deputy reported that the second deputy walking Bell to one of the patrol cars had to pick her up several times and put her back on her feet.
During one of the drops, Bell “donkey kicked” backward and hit the escorting deputy in the leg. The arresting deputy reported that when they told her that she now faced batter charges on a law enforcement officer, she replied “I don’t give a (expletive),” according to records. She immediately then again threw herself onto the ground resisting the deputies.
Following the kick and continued resistance, both deputies picked up bell and took her to one of the two waiting patrol cars.
When the deputies ordered her inside the vehicles, she instead kicked the deputy again on the right leg, according to records.
The arresting deputy reported that Bell kept screaming that the two deputies did not have a warrant to arrest her.
The arresting deputy charged her with resisting a law enforcement officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. Her bond was set at $10,000.
On April 17, the court revoked her bond.
Her attorney is now requesting that the court again set bond, citing her roots in the community and that she plans to continue living in the county.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.