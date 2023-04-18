Robin Bell

An Inverness woman’s felony grand theft case from January went from bad to worse when she was again arrested this month and charged with tampering with a witness and then resisting an officer with violence and battery.

In January of this year, Robin Joanna Bell, 57, was arrested and charged with grand theft of property, a semitrailer, valued at $100,000 or more and related forgery charges, according the court records. Her bond was $35,000.

