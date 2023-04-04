A 40-year-old Inverness woman first facing only a traffic citation is now looking at multiple drug charges.
The arrest of Ashlee Weynona Hamilton began when on Friday, March 31, the arresting deputy drove to the intersection of North Florida Avenue and Sportsman Point in Inverness to assist another deputy, who had pulled over Hamilton during a routine traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, the arresting deputy asked Hamilton if he could search her car and she responded that he could. As directed, she got out of her car and stood by the police cruiser of the first deputy on scene.
About to begin the search of the car, the arresting deputy reported seeing a folded piece of paper in Hamilton’s left hand. According to reports, the deputy told her to place the folded paper on the hood of the cruiser.
The deputy reported testing a crystal-like substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine, according to records.
As the arresting deputy was finished searching the passenger side of the car and about to search the driver’s side, the deputy reported seeing a white, zippered pouch on the ground by Hamilton’s feet.
According to records, the arresting deputy noted that the pouch was clean of any dirt and appeared to have just been placed there.
When the deputy opened the pouch, he reported finding several baggies inside, along with a digital scale.
According to records, the baggies contained different substances. One contained orange pills.
Each of the substances was tested on site with field testing kits.
According to records, the first substance tested tested positive for methamphetamine. The second tested second for fentanyl, and the third tested positive for cocaine. The pills were identified as 0.5mg Alprazolam, which is a controlled substance.
During the testing, Hamilton spontaneously said that the methamphetamine in the folded paper in her hand was hers, but not the drugs in the pouch.
The deputy arrested Hamilton and took her to the Citrus County jail. She was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $9,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.