A routine traffic stop on Oct. 29 over a broken license plate light resulted in an arrest of an Inverness woman now facing five counts of possessing a controlled substance and one for drug paraphernalia.
The events that led to the arrest of Kimberly Diane Eno, 46, began when the arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a traffic stop to assist another K-9 deputy already on the scene, according to the arrest report.
According to the report the K-9 deputy had stopped Eno in her pickup because of a broken license plate light and meanwhile also walked his K-9 partner, Odie, around the truck.
According to the report, Odie signaled smelling narcotics in the vehicle.
The K-9 deputy searched the truck and found a makeup bag by the driver’s seat and opening the bag found 26 pills consisting of alprazolam, acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, and a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also found a plastic straw with methamphetamine residue on it.
According to the report, Eno admitted the pills were hers and that she used them to sleep and that she also used methamphetamine. According to arrest records, Eno is unemployed.
She was charged five counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies transported her to the Citrus County jail. Her bond was $11,000.
