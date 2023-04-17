The aging Inverness sewer line running under the Withlacoochee Technical College is replaced following a rupture.
During Tuesday’s Inverness council meeting, City Manager Eric Williams is expected to report to his council bosses the sewer pipe is now replaced. The cost to the city was $260,000.
The cast iron pile broke during a January weekend and needed emergency repairs until it could be replaced. The pipe also served a large segment of the city in that area.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The pipe connected the sewer line that runs parallel to State Road 44 with the lift station located at the rear of the WTC campus to the south.
Williams said the pipe was old and the sewage corroded just corroded it over time.
Williams said the city filled the broken pipe with a cementitious grout in order to avoid further deterioration.
While the move allowed the pipe to keep functioning, Williams said it was merely a temporary “Band-Aid” fix.
On Feb. 14, the Citrus County school board approved a temporary construction easement agreement for Inverness to make the needed repairs on the school board property.
The city replaced the cast iron pipe with a modern sewer line that was large enough to accommodate growth in the city’s system and relocated to the west around the buildings.
Williams said the work took only a week, but “the bigger piece was getting all the materials for it.”
Williams said the city “got it done and nobody lost service.”
The city paid for the project using utility department funds.
Williams will give more information about the repair project during the council meeting.
The council will meet 5:30 p.m. , 212 West Main St., at the Inverness Government Center, Inverness.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.