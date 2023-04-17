Withlacoochee Technical College

Withlacoochee Technical College 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

The aging Inverness sewer line running under the Withlacoochee Technical College is replaced following a rupture.

During Tuesday’s Inverness council meeting, City Manager Eric Williams is expected to report to his council bosses the sewer pipe is now replaced. The cost to the city was $260,000.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.