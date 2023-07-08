The Inverness City Council is set to convene on Tuesday, July 11, with the first item on its agenda being the discussion of the tentative millage rate (TRIM) for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24. Under the City Manager’s Report, the council will deliberate on the millage rate, which plays a crucial role in ensuring proper funding for the city.
Derived from the taxation of real property, the millage rate is a state requirement that determines the amount of property tax levied on residents. While the rate can be lowered, known as a rollback, it cannot be increased beyond its present level. Therefore, the council will carefully consider the millage rate to meet the city’s financial needs without burdening the taxpayers.
The city of Inverness anticipates certain expenditure increases for the upcoming fiscal year. These include enhancements in law enforcement, fire and public safety, as well as maintenance and programs. Additionally, there will be investments in the Depot District and improved parks to cater to the growing demand and utilization.
The county’s property appraiser’s office has certified a total taxable value of non-exempt property amounting to $627,518,747 for planning purposes. This figure incorporates a value of $4,616,583 for taxable net new construction/improvements and a total increase in value from the previous year of $60,563,024, representing a growth rate of 10.68 percent.
Despite these anticipated increases, city officials believe that adjusting the millage rate, which currently stands at 7.76, may not be necessary. The proposed rate would result in an estimated collection of $4,626,068 in property taxes. Thus, they urge the adoption of the existing millage rate for the Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Understanding the millage rate
The millage rate is a tax rate expressed as the dollars assessed per $1,000 of property value. For instance, one mill is equivalent to one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value. To calculate property tax owed, the following equation is used: Taxable value ÷ 1,000 × millage rate = Property Tax Owed.
It’s important to note that a decrease in the millage rate does not necessarily imply a decrease in the property tax bill. Several factors can influence an increase in the tax amount, such as an increase in the value of one’s home or an upward adjustment in the millage rate by other taxing authorities like county or school districts.
Another crucial factor to consider is the homestead exemption, also known as the “Save Our Homes” amendment, which was passed in 1995. This exemption limits the assessed value of a property with homestead status from increasing more than 3 percent of the percent change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the lower value between the two. Additionally, there are other exemptions available that can potentially reduce property tax obligations, and details can be found on the Florida Department of Revenue exemptions webpage.