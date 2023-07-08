inverness

The Inverness City Council is set to convene on Tuesday, July 11, with the first item on its agenda being the discussion of the tentative millage rate (TRIM) for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24. Under the City Manager’s Report, the council will deliberate on the millage rate, which plays a crucial role in ensuring proper funding for the city.

Derived from the taxation of real property, the millage rate is a state requirement that determines the amount of property tax levied on residents. While the rate can be lowered, known as a rollback, it cannot be increased beyond its present level. Therefore, the council will carefully consider the millage rate to meet the city’s financial needs without burdening the taxpayers.

