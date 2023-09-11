City of Inverness logo

How shall the City of Inverness proceed regarding insuring itself during Fiscal Year 2023-24 came before City Council members at the Sept. 5 regular meeting; specifically, whether to give the go-ahead with a proposal proffered by City Manager Eric Williams: Don’t insure everything that might be challenged by a named-storm strike.

“It’s an unusual, unorthodox thing to do,” Williams said. “I still think there’s money to save, but it’s a risk.”

