How shall the City of Inverness proceed regarding insuring itself during Fiscal Year 2023-24 came before City Council members at the Sept. 5 regular meeting; specifically, whether to give the go-ahead with a proposal proffered by City Manager Eric Williams: Don’t insure everything that might be challenged by a named-storm strike.
“It’s an unusual, unorthodox thing to do,” Williams said. “I still think there’s money to save, but it’s a risk.”
It was City Clerk Susan Jackson who set the stage for the proposal Williams would soon pitch. She started by giving the good news. Health, dental, vision and life insurance rates were relatively stable, just a slight 1.75 percent increase for medical coverage. Not so property and casualty insurance.
“Due to, you know, a volatile market, there is a rate increase of approximately 28 percent,” said Jackson. She added that compared to other various governments, the estimated increase to Inverness is not as bad as some others have seen. “It is still an increase. However, it was still good news of a sort. “It still it is far below the renewal rates prior to going out to bid in 2022.”
All told, Inverness has total insured value of a little more than $58 million, which she said she discussed with Williams and they came up with an idea for some cost savings. She then had the city manager explain the thinking behind the suggestion.
“Property insurance is an interesting problem. But what is driving it?” he said and then answered his own question. “Florida has some of the highest litigation rates in the country for insurance claims, like 8 percent of the damage insurance claims paid in the country. But 70 percent of the litigation — it's almost 90 (percent) now.
That not withstanding, for the city, however, the major part of the cost increase of the city's premium is named-storm and wind coverage, to which he added that the city is in a very good financial position. It was then he pitched the idea of selective — not blanket — coverage. The city, he said, doesn’t have to provide wind coverage for every building and facility it has. He acknowledged it was an unusual solution.
“But there is a reality that we could go through our properties … and pick the ones that we choose to provide wind coverage to and the ones that we don't,” he said and provided an example: the pavilion at Liberty Park. Because the city has a healthy reserve, it might be cheaper to simply fix it if a named storm damaged or destroyed it. “You could likely afford to fix that back cheaper than what you may have as carrying costs for the insurance.”
He reminded council members that last year’s insurance premiums came in at approximately 45 percent less than in Fiscal Year 2021-22, and then reiterated his word of caution.
“I still think there's money to be saved, but there's a risk with it and the risk comes with picking and choosing which buildings we see as valuable enough to have the insurance carrying,” he said.
City Council members voted 5-0 for Williams, Jackson and staff go through the process of identifying which buildings the city should have named-storm insurance coverage. It is anticipated that the report will be completed and handed to City Council members to review by the Sept. 19 city regular meeting.