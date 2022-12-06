The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (SWFWMD) governing board will wade into the flooding concerns at Inverness Village 4 during its meeting next week.
Discussion will take place during the general counsel’s report and will focus on compliance and unauthorized construction activities in the subdivision.
At the District’s previous meeting, two Inverness Village residents spoke regarding the road flooding prevalent in the community. Board member Brian Armstrong requested the matter be placed on the agenda and invited someone from Citrus County government to be present.
County Administrator Steve Howard cannot attend because the commission meets the same day.
“However, administration has been in touch with the District regarding a one-on-one meeting at a mutually agreeable time,” county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said.
The matter involves unpermitted construction of homes in the residential subdivision by builders and developers who failed to obtain an environmental resource permit (ERP) and did not construct any stormwater management system to serve the area.
This has resulted in resident complaints related to runoff and erosion and may be contributing to other off-site impacts.
The District has met with the builders, Citrus County and Inverness Village homeowners to resolve the non-compliance issues.
Chris Tumminia, the District’s general counsel, called this “a very complicated" enforcement matter.
“The issue here is that these lots were purchased, developed, homes were built and there's no stormwater infrastructure,” he said.
Tumminia said the county approved the building permits and roads were constructed but never permitted.
He said the District hopes to work with the new County Commission board and new county administrator to reach a resolution.
The District will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 13 at its headquarters, 2379 Broad St. in Brooksville.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.