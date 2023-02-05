Whispering Pines Park

Whispering Pines Park pool and tennis courts.

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

Keeping Whispering Pines Park operational does not come cheap.

Inverness taxpayers spend about $350,000 annually to keep the popular, 290-acre park running. Citrus County commissioners chip in an additional $300,000 each year. That does not include costs to Inverness for capital improvements to the park.

