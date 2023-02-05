Keeping Whispering Pines Park operational does not come cheap.
Inverness taxpayers spend about $350,000 annually to keep the popular, 290-acre park running. Citrus County commissioners chip in an additional $300,000 each year. That does not include costs to Inverness for capital improvements to the park.
The park is leased by the city from the Florida Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Every 10 years Inverness is required to submit a management plan that includes new facilities the city wants to add or areas of the park Inverness hopes to modify,
City Manager Eric Williams said that given the cost to operate the park, especially now that the city’s cost has increased to maintain the remodeled Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks and depot district, now is a good time for the city council to develop an investment plan for Whispering Pines.
“The City now is at a crossroad with Whispering Pines Park and how it will be utilized in the future,” Williams wrote to council members. “Whispering Pines Park, though a landmark and gem of the City, is more than 40 years old and aging. The facilities need updating, with increased usage the maintenance of the park is also increasing, and candidly the park is outdated and lacking certain amenities that would allow the park to see increased revenue.”
Williams said he will ask the city council during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss what they see as Whispering Pines Park’s future and how they want to fund the park with better revenue streams.
A year ago the city council hired consultants to update and make the required improvements to the Whispering Pines Park 10-Year Management Plan.
The updated master plan includes the impacts of the widening of U.S. 41 North and the new entrance from U.S. 41. The current entrance is on Forrest Drive.
The plan also includes a new structure that would allow for additional covered events and celebrations at the park.
“The plan also provides consideration for opportunities to increase revenues by means of additional amenities such as a full hook up RV park/campground. In review of the management plan update, (the) council is asked to consider the future capital outlay needs of the park and the potential of (partnerships),” Williams said.
Williams told the Chronicle that state parks successfully operate RV sites to generate additional revenues so it at least warrants the city council a review of the option.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.