Nearly five months after the Inverness City Council approved a plan for consultants to develop a wayfinding signage system for the city, GAI-Community Solutions Group (CSG) will provide an update and potential signage designs.
CSG will offer preliminary design themes and sign types based on their meetings with community representatives, stakeholders, and residents.
Inverness staff will present the designs, along with map locations and estimated quantities, to the city council. They will also recommend a preferred design during the city council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Inverness Government Center, located at 212 West Main St.
CSG will also provide information on existing wayfinding signs that require updated information, repair, and adjustments to meet FDOT standards.
Some of the criteria involved in proposing wayfinding signage include:
Major downtown destinations/destination zones
Public parking areas along preferred routes
Map elements and directories
ADA requirements/improvements
Complementary elements such as signage material and landscaping
CSG has also considered connectivity issues and opportunities between all city destinations, as well as the type of vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian linkages throughout the city.
Additionally, CSG will address problems with the city’s current signs, such as poor placement, badly designed lettering, and deteriorating materials.
The contract for the project was valued at $46,000 and does not include the cost of the new signs.
The next step for CSG will be to provide the council with an estimate of the cost for the new signs.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.