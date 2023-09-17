Inverness City Council members will be setting the final millage rate and budget adoption for Fiscal Year 2023-24 when it convenes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Resolution 2023-17, calls for a final millage rate of 7.7600 mills for the general fund, commencing Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2024. It is the same rate as was adopted for FY 2022-23, but greater than a suggested rollback rate of 7.0386 mills; had that millage rate been adopted, it would have been a 10.25 percent decrease from the 7.7600 mills.
By keeping the millage rate unchanged, it is a break from previous years, in which the millage rate was rolled back in successive years.
In FY 2021-22, the millage rate was 7.8211 mills. That rollback was credited then to an increase in the city’s overall taxable value.
This year the taxable value has also increased, which is why the FY 2023-24 millage rate is recommended to remain unchanged.
Also to be voted upon will be the budget for FY 2023-24. As stated in Resolution No. 2023-18, the budget is projected to be $73,400,728 (along with anticipated non-ad valorem revenues and reserves another $45,650,761). Expenditures are pegged at $50,351,829. The budget is based upon 95 percent of the taxable revenue of real property, which is assessed at $554,118,019.
Items in the City Manager’s Report will be:
Resolution 2023-19 Entertainment District Cup Fee.
Whispering Pines Park – CCSO Lease.
Interlocal Agreement – Citrus County Solid Waste.
Code Enforcement Special Magistrate – Contract Renewal.
Public Art Initiative Mural Artist Selection.
Property Owner Agreement – Grove Property.
Sunrise Group Lobbyist Agreement – Renewal.