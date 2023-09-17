City of Inverness logo

Inverness City Council members will be setting the final millage rate and budget adoption for Fiscal Year 2023-24 when it convenes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Resolution 2023-17, calls for a final millage rate of 7.7600 mills for the general fund, commencing Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2024. It is the same rate as was adopted for FY 2022-23, but greater than a suggested rollback rate of 7.0386 mills; had that millage rate been adopted, it would have been a 10.25 percent decrease from the 7.7600 mills.

You can contact Steve Steiner at: steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.

