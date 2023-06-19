The Inverness City Council will at its Tuesday meeting ask for public input from property owners about its plan to provide municipal sewer and water services along State Road 44 West to city residents and businesses.

Earlier, the City Council voted 4-0 in favor of holding a hearing on June 20 to allow affected property owners to discuss the city’s plans. A total of 104 properties will be affected.

