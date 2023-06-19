The Inverness City Council will at its Tuesday meeting ask for public input from property owners about its plan to provide municipal sewer and water services along State Road 44 West to city residents and businesses.
Earlier, the City Council voted 4-0 in favor of holding a hearing on June 20 to allow affected property owners to discuss the city’s plans. A total of 104 properties will be affected.
Out of those 104 properties, 57 are vacant residential lots, and three are vacant commercial properties. Among the 104 properties, seven are developed residential properties, and 37 are developed commercial properties. Currently, these developed properties rely on septic tanks.
While the city has state funding available to cover most of the project’s cost, property owners will be required to contribute a portion. The specific amount that property owners will be asked to pay will depend on several factors, including whether the property already has access to municipal water, is developed with a septic tank or remains undeveloped without access to municipal water or sewer services.
According to Cory Dilmore, the city’s public works director, 51 out of the 104 properties will receive municipal water and sewer services for the first time.
For property owners with vacant lots who will be offered water and sewer services for the first time, the city will charge $6,483.77.
Out of the 104 lots, 53 already have water services connected to the properties. Dilmore said that these property owners with vacant lots will be charged $1,775.60 for municipal sewer services and an additional $2,720 when they develop their properties and connect to municipal sewer services. They will also incur a fee of $710 for water hookup and $540 for a meter and meter hookup.
In the case of property owners who have already developed their lots and have septic tanks, the city will credit them up to $7,000 to decommission their septic tanks.
The majority of the project costs, amounting to approximately $3.4 million, will be covered by the Florida Springs Restoration Grant, with an additional $1.1 million coming from the city reserves. Property owners will be responsible for covering the remaining $595,392 of the total cost.
Under the plan, the city will offer property owners the option of monthly payment plans.
City Manager Eric Williams told the council that “this assessment is very affordable. This is the best deal we’re going to see for septic and sewer services.”
Most of the undeveloped properties are owned by a South Florida developer.
The June 20 meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at 212 W. Main St. at the city government center.
Also during city business, the council will hold its second and final vote on its proposed “offensive accumulation” ordinance.
The city’s staff is proposing the new ordinance after the city’s code enforcement magistrate sided with a business that had accumulated merchandise outside.
The issue with the current ordinance is that it requires the “exterior property and premises to be maintained in a clean, safe, and sanitary condition.”
The magistrate had concluded that while the business did maintain an unsightly storage area, it was not unsanitary.
“The new offensive accumulation ordinance is designed to provide code compliance staff with the necessary violation language to address certain displays of junk, trash, and debris,” wrote City Manager Eric Williams.
Here is how the proposed ordinance reads:
Without an overhead cover, it shall be unlawful for any person to openly accumulate, leave, dump, or store the items listed below in any Inverness zoning district:
- Items normally designed for indoor use in a home, office, or retail building.
- Building materials not associated with an active building permit.
- Automobile tires.
- Trash and debris.
- Any other disorganized personal property that can be seen from public rights-of-way or neighboring properties for more than three days.
Williams informed the City Council that the proposed ordinance will not impact orderly outdoor displays by Inverness merchants. He also mentioned that it was reviewed and recommended for approval by the code enforcement special magistrate.
During the first hearing on the proposal earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved the proposal with a 5-0 vote.