The first of two hearings regarding the millage rate for Fiscal Year 2023-24 comes before the Inverness City Council at its regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5, at City Hall, 212 W. Main St.
The millage rate being proposed is 7.7600 mills, which is the current millage rate first adopted for FY 2022-23. At the time it was a reduction from FY 2021-22, when it was 7.8211. That rollback was credited then to an increase in the city overall taxable value.
It is greater than the rolled back rate of 7.0386 mills by 10.25 percent, according to the agenda memorandum, which is available for viewing by going to the city’s website and which was previously distributed to the mayor and city council for review.
What is a millage rate?
Property taxes in Florida are implemented in millage rates. A millage rate is one-tenth of a percent, which equates to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in home value. A number of different authorities, including counties, municipalities, school boards and special districts, can collect these taxes. As an example, the owner of a property that has a taxable value of $100,000 and is subject to a millage rate of 5.2 would owe $520 in property tax.
However, in Florida, there exists a homestead exemption. This exemption is a valuable property tax benefit that can save homeowners up to $50,000 on their taxable value. The first $25,000 of this exemption applies to all taxing authorities. The second $25,000 excludes School Board taxes and applies to properties with assessed values greater than $50,000.
What is a rollback rate?
The rollback rate is the millage rate that would generate the same amount of property tax as the previous year.