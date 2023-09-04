Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

The first of two hearings regarding the millage rate for Fiscal Year 2023-24 comes before the Inverness City Council at its regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5, at City Hall, 212 W. Main St.

The millage rate being proposed is 7.7600 mills, which is the current millage rate first adopted for FY 2022-23. At the time it was a reduction from FY 2021-22, when it was 7.8211. That rollback was credited then to an increase in the city overall taxable value.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags