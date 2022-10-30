Inverness officials will consider expanding the hours of the city’s entertainment district that would allow downtown visitors more leeway to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another.
Currently, the city engages its entertainment district to coincide with downtown events. During those events, the city issues local businesses selling alcohol unique plastic cups to sell either beer or wine when customers want to be able to go outside or to other businesses with their drinks.
City Manager Eric Williams will propose expanding the hours of the program rather than turning it off when a downtown city event is finished. He will ask council members during their Tuesday regular public meeting to discuss whether he may automatically engage the entertainment district each week. He will recommend the entertainment district be operational Thursday through Sunday, and city staff can watch whether it creates problems.
The city initiated the program about a year ago and watched whether it would encourage public intoxication during Inverness events. Williams said It did not.
Williams said from the start, the city’s downtown businesses were aware of the importance of customers not abusing the program and becoming publicly intoxicated or misbehaving.
Williams said the kinds of people coming to Inverness’ downtown do so for the entertainment, to socialize, shop, share meals with friends and family, and to enjoy some drinks. But drinking alcohol is usually not the primary attraction, he said.
Williams said the plan from when the entertainment district was first created in Inverness was to see if it was right for the city, and if it was, to expand it for the betterment of the downtown and visitors.
Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted said utilizing the entertainment district has proven “quite effective” at attracting people downtown and enhancing city events.
“It’s done very well,” he said.
When first initiated, he and others watched the downtown area in case of problems, but there was “no kerfuffle” and the downtown watch group disbanded after the first entertainment district event.
Plaisted said he would support expanding the hours of the entertainment district.
“And if we have any issues we can take it away,” he said.
The city council will meet at at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness, due to early voting in the city of Inverness Council Chambers.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.