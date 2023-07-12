Officers and organizers of Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest faced a series of concerns and challenges to their request made at the July 11 Inverness City Council regular agenda to move their annual bike fest from Brooksville to Inverness.
The organization feels it has outgrown Brooksville for a variety of reasons and wishes to relocate it at Whispering Pines Park for three days, March 15-17, 2024.
Representing the Bike Fest organization was its president, Brian Holt, who was accompanied by its founder and currently its secretary, Mike DeFelice, as well as several board members.
In his opening statement, Holt attempted to describe in brief the history of the event, as well as the multiple charities the event has supported through the years, but was cut short by Inverness City Manager Eric Williams.
“As much as the charities that get supported are important, at this moment it’s important what the event will physically actually look like, and the activities that will be centered in and around it,” said Williams. He also included wanting City Council members to know how long the event would last and other aspects that would be involved.
In response, Holt brought up that in addition to motorcyclists themselves, a number of related businesses participate, such as the operators of big rigs, motorcycle and automotive businesses, as well as top-of-the-line vendors. There also would be musical entertainment, from country music to popular music. Other events and activities for children make the bike fest family-oriented.
There would not be activities or vendors that would be in questionable taste, such as cole slaw wrestling or wet T-shirt contests. Holt said it’s an event that brings in many people who are educated and well-to-do, who own motorcycles that cost as much as six figures.
A concern raised by Councilman Cabot McBride was attendance. In response, because of heavy rain, attendance at last year’s event was low, down by an estimated 60 percent, between 7,000 to 10,000 people. If approved, the bike fest at Whispering Pines would be expected to draw 10,000 to 15,000 people, and perhaps even 20,000. Hold made it a point that not all 20,000 people would descend upon Inverness on one day, that the count would be the total attained through the three days.
McBride also wanted to know how many of those would be motorcyclists, to which he was told about 70% of 10,000. However, Holt added that many of those would be bikers who would go home the same day as they had attended. This led to a follow-up question from McBride as to lodgings. The response was that many would stay in hotels/motels, bed and breakfasts, air BnBs, RV resorts, but there wouldn’t be anyone camping at Whispering Pines
Another of his concerns was demographics. According to Holt, the core demographic are people ages 40 to 60, with an average income of $70,000. These are people who are going to pour money into Inverness businesses, such as hotels/motels, restaurants and others, he said.
Two concerns voiced by Councilman Gene Davis centered around alcohol and security. He said he spoke to someone in law enforcement in Leesburg about a similar bike fest held there and was told it had been an unmitigated nightmare. He challenged Holt on that.
“So, if we were to touch base with Brooksville, would it be a good rapport with the sheriff’s department?” Davis asked.
“If you talk to them, it would be extremely good,” Holt said. As for the difficulties Leesburg encountered, this is part of what makes Whispering Pines ideal, because there would be only one way in and one way out, whereas in Leesburg, people were coming in and out at various points.
As regarded alcohol sales and consumption, it isn’t permitted in the park, said Davis, but City Manager Williams said it could be allowed by a resolution from the council.
An overriding concern was whether this would actually be a family-oriented event. This prompted DeFelice to respond.
“I’ve got my two 4-year-old twins, my wife and my daughters, come to these events. I’m very comfortable with that,” DeFelice said. So, too, does his 80-year-old mother attend. “The events that we do are meant to be family-friendly … what we are doing is creating an environment where people can come enjoy a lot of different things that are available to them.”
After concerns and questions raised concluded, it was agreed that a vote to either approve or turn down will be held at the next regular meeting scheduled for Monday, July 18.
In a later interview, Holt emphasized the importance of the event, as well as related events held by similar organizations nationwide, which is the dedication to improving peoples' lives.
"There is no other group that raises more money for charity like bike people do around the country," he said. It was a point he had attempted to raise at the start of the organization's presentation on July 11, which he was cut off from doing.
