As burial services throughout the country trend toward cremations over traditional casket burials, Inverness government wants to be on the forefront when it comes to such grave matters.
Inverness City Clerk Susan Jackson is scheduled to propose during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday something new for the city-owned 22-acre Oak Ridge Cemetery.
While the city has made improvements and redesigned the cemetery allowing for about 4,200 additional plots, the cemetery, first built during the 1800s, still does not provide spaces for above-ground urns to be placed.
Jackson will propose constructing a columbarium, large enough for 48 niches for urns.
“After researching various companies that provide this service, with the others being out of state and double to triple the cost, the local business, Central Florida Monument submitted a cost quote (of $24,650),” Jackson said.
The gray granite, with a bronze base, structure would be placed on city-owned cemetery property off Osceola Avenue near Relief Street.
The columbarium would be double-sided with 24 niches on each side and include a concrete base slab. If approved and as construction nears completion, Jackson would present the council with fee options.
The cremation trend suggests that many families wanting loved ones laid to rest at Oak Ridge will opt for the columbarium.
By 2040, four out of five Americans are predicted to choose cremation over casket burials, according to the Cremation Association of North America and the National Funeral Directors Association.
Cremation became the top choice in 2015, and those in the industry do not expect that trend to reverse.
But with more than 9,000 total plots, Jackson does not expect demand for traditional burials decrease anytime soon, given some family and religious beliefs.
Currently, the city allows one casket per plot or two urns.
The move towards cremation and urns rather than the more profitable casket burials is a graver economic turn for the funeral director business rather than one that concerns the city’s cemetery.
The city’s cemetery goal is to generate enough money to pay its expenses and put enough money aside for upkeep into the future.
The council will meet 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at the Inverness Government Center, 212 W. Main St., Inverness.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.