The main part of the playground at Liberty Park.

Inverness City Council members did not think highly at the July 11 regular meeting about the idea of building structures at Liberty Park that will protect playground equipment plus make it more comfortable for children. Even if council members favored the proposal, the city would face a familiar problem.

“This has been the problem of all projects, trying to find vendors that are willing to go in and provide the desired effect that we’re looking for,” said City Manager Eric Williams. “We have gone to every playground manufacturer that we could (and) we’re back at the original manufacturer who installed playground.”

An artistic rendering what structures to provide shade over playground equipment at Liberty Park would look like. 
The gateway entrance to Liberty Park.
Another part of the playground at Liberty Park.