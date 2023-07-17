Inverness City Council members did not think highly at the July 11 regular meeting about the idea of building structures at Liberty Park that will protect playground equipment plus make it more comfortable for children. Even if council members favored the proposal, the city would face a familiar problem.
“This has been the problem of all projects, trying to find vendors that are willing to go in and provide the desired effect that we’re looking for,” said City Manager Eric Williams. “We have gone to every playground manufacturer that we could (and) we’re back at the original manufacturer who installed playground.”
Williams added that the park was completely custom designed by the city’s design team. However, the way it was installed, footers were not done to support additional structural items being added. Because of that, beams would be needed in order to support a canopy over the playground equipment. An artistic rendering was then presented to the council.
“So, if you’ll notice from this rendering, these are going to have to be freestanding,” Williams said. However, he added, the cost is not going to be inexpensive. “Just to do the shade structure is a little over $200,000.”
The proposal called for an additional $100,000, to replace the pine bark mulch under the swings, which has constantly generated complaints.
“Why we chose to do it there, I have no idea. My suspicion is that the thing was quickly running out of the budget,” he said. “The other $100,000 … would add … rubberized material to that area as well.”
Council members first deliberated over the cost to replace the pine bark mulch and whether to hold off on that, but as discussion continued, one of the questions raised was why the playground was placed where it currently is, and a number of council members either wished or suggested the playground equipment be moved to another part of the park.
The fact that work is going to be taking place at Whispering Pines Park was also raised, as well as how long the protective coverings would last if the proposal were to be approved before needing replacement.
“We’ve just spent so much on Whispering Pines, it seems just a natural thing to go there with their kids, at least I do,” said Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich. She prefers that park because it is naturally shaded and has more open space, which allows for her daughter to run around.
Vice President Jacquie Hepfer believed what the city was going to get with Liberty Park did not match her expectations.
“What we ended up with wasn’t what I thought we were going to get,” she said. To her it reminded her of parks from the Victorian age, where a person or family put down a blanket on a Sunday, watched the lake and then left. “Instead, in the middle of it we’ve got a playground, which isn’t used that greatly unless we have an event down there.” She added that she wouldn’t be upset if the playground were gone altogether or moved elsewhere within the park.
Because no vote was needed as the matter was part of the city manager’s report, the consensus was to table the proposal at this time as well as look at relocating the playground to another part of the park.