Thousands turned out on Sunday for the City of Inverness’ Patriotic Evening, commemorating the nation’s birthday.
The musical entertainment began with the Soul Circus Cowboys, a country band exuding a Southern Rock attitude.
Later in the evening, the renowned country blues rocker, Frankie Ballard, performed his latest hits. Finally, the night concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.
This year, the City of Inverness held its Patriotic Evening on Sunday, July 2, for this year only, in solidarity with the City of Crystal River, which is hosting its 100-year anniversary celebration on Monday evening.