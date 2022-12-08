This week’s Inverness City Council meeting began with the swearing into office of Crystal Lizanich, incumbents Linda Bega, Gene Davis, and Mayor Bob Plaisted.
Lizanich beat incumbent David Ryan and a third candidate. Davis and Bega ran unopposed, and Plaisted beat his opposing candidate.
In other city business, the council was told Inverness continues to enjoy a relatively low crime rate.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
During the city’s third quarter crime report, from July 1 to Sept. 30, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Aidan Marshall, told the council that the additional law enforcement the city pays for is paying off.
Comparing the third quarters of 2020, 2021, and 2022, homicides remained at zero, robberies climbed to two and residential burglaries fell to three. In 2021 there had been 10, according to Marshall’s PowerPoint presentation.
Commercial burglaries fell to two. There had been three the previous third quarter, according to the report.
There were five vehicle break-ins. That’s up from one during the third quarter of 2021. But Marshall said that all five involved unlocked vehicles.
There were three auto thefts during the third quarter, up from zero during last year's quarter and the same as the 2020 third quarter.
There were 119 arrests during the third quarter. There were 111 in 2021 and 100 during the third quarter of 2020.
Marshall said that given the growing number of people coming to Inverness, it was impressive that the arrest rate had stayed essentially the same.
“That’s really a positive note,” he told the council.
According to the report, traffic accidents during the third quarter remained the same.
In 2022, there were 140. In 2021 there were also 140. In 2020, there were 117.
Nearly half the accidents in 2022 were rear-end collisions and accidents involving parked vehicles, according to the report. Two thirds of all the accidents did not include any injuries.
Plaisted said the low crime rate is a reflection of the agency’s hard work.
“We certainly appreciate all that you do,” Plaisted told Marshall. “You all should be commended for that.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.