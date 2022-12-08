Inverness swear in

Inverness City Clerk Susan Jackson swears in council newcomer Crystal Lizanich, right, standing with her daughter, Anastasia. To her left are incumbents Linda Bega and Gene Davis, who ran unopposed, and Mayor Bob Plaisted.   

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

This week’s Inverness City Council meeting began with the swearing into office of Crystal Lizanich, incumbents Linda Bega, Gene Davis, and Mayor Bob Plaisted.

Lizanich beat incumbent David Ryan and a third candidate. Davis and Bega ran unopposed, and Plaisted beat his opposing candidate.

