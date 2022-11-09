It was a case of “How will the show go on?” when a roof leak over the summer damaged the stage at Citrus High School.
A performance of the play, “Radium Girls,” was set for Oct. 20-22 when CHS drama instructor Kristen Neander learned that they couldn’t use the stage.
However, as they say in the theater, “the show must go on.”
With a little negotiation between longtime CHS drama department supporter and local businesswoman Elisha Belden and the city, the Valerie Theatre was made available for the performance this week.
Unfortunately, because the school district canceled after-school activities through Thursday, “Radium Girls” last performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The play is open to the public.
“The first time we came in here — you can feel the history in the building, and the kids absolutely soaked it up with every fiber of their being,” Neader said Tuesday as the cast and crew prepared for a dress rehearsal.
“We’re all very thankful for the Valerie and the city for allowing us this opportunity and for how wonderfully they worked with us,” she said.
They had to make some adjustments, such as learning how to operate the theater’s stage lighting system and the actors had to acclimate to a smaller stage, but the ambience and thrill of being in such a historic place made up for any inconvenience, Neander said.
Travis Brown, event specialist with the City of Inverness, said the city was and is more than happy to be able to work with the school.
“Our door is always open to them,” he said. “It turned out that the Valerie had that Friday open, and we don’t usually have events in the middle of the week, so it worked out.”
He added that future use of the theater by the school is always open, as long as the schedule is open.
“I think it's a really cool showcase of the community coming together to help support this department,” Elisha Belden said.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.