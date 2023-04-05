The Inverness City Council should expect a city budget this year proposing a lowered property tax rate, but instead, City Manager Eric Williams recommended during his budget kickoff presentation Tuesday that the elected officials should stay the course during coming uncertain times.
“My advice to you is (plan) on a flat millage rate,” Williams said during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The City Council has lowered Inverness’ millage rate three times since 2020 and in 2023 brought the city’s ad valorem rate to 7.7600 mills.
“You’re at a good spot. I would not go up or down,” Williams told his council regarding the millage.
Williams also warned the council members that the costs to maintain the city’s recreational investments, Whispering Pines and Depot District, which includes Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks, continue to increase.
“Folks, this is not going away,” Williams said of the maintenance costs. “You have a sleeping giant (when it comes to these parks and their maintenance)”
He also warned the council members that these were “unprecedented times” when it comes to the changing cost of materials the city needs when building and maintaining its infrastructure.
The council should also look for other funding sources during the coming years, Williams told the council.
Some of those considerations could include whether to charge for downtown parking, entrance fees to the city’s parks, or fire protection fees.
One mill in property, or ad valorem taxes, is equal to $1 for each $1,000 of the property’s taxable value. So if a property is worth $75,000, after homestead exemptions, the property owner’s city property taxes would be $582 if the millage rate remains at 7.76. That does not include county or school taxes.
Despite recommending the millage rate remain unchanged for the 2023/2024 budget, Williams reassured the council members the city was in relatively good financial shape.
In fiscal 2022, the city had $5.07 million in the unrestricted general fund. Williams expects that fund to increase to $5.18 million during the 2023 budget, but warned that’s only an estimate and won’t have a clearer estimate until this summer when the county’s property appraiser gives a financial evaluation of the city.
Williams also said that he plans to build the city’s infrastructure fund to $1.9 million as part of the 2023/2024 budget, up from the 2022 budget of $1.8 million.
Given the city’s size, “I would tell you you’re way ahead of the curve,” Williams told the council of the city’s road repaving program.
Williams said he also planned to raise the city’s building fund to $2 million from $1.95 million.
The city will also have about $1 million in its equipment fund, but Williams warned that costs are rising and costs, such as for a firetruck, requires hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Williams also warned that the utility fund could shrink from its current $4.6 million and said the city needed a customer price review for its utility service.
As part of his budget kickoff presentation, Williams told the council his estimates were based on a 3% growth in the city’s assessed value. The property appraiser’s estimated assessment will be released in June.
He told the council he projected the general fund revenue to be $4.3 million in 2023/2024, up from $4.15 million. Non-ad valorem revenue to be $7.2 million, about $100,000 more than in 2022/2023.
Williams also said that it was time he needed a deputy city manager and that the position would provide stability to the city and its operation.
Williams also said he would continue to abide by his business plan since taking the office three years ago: Plan, fund, execute.
City Council members said they supported him, and understood his need for a deputy manager.
“The state of the city is good. It’s excellent,” said Councilman Cabot McBride.
McBride said that maintaining roads and focusing on transportation continues to be the city’s goal, as well as providing utility services.
“But it’s not cheap,” he said.
And having to find new revenue streams is “just a fact of life.”
The council’s next scheduled budget meeting is May 2.