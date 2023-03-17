Saint Patrick's Day Parade Route

Sunday's Saint Patrick's Day Parade Route 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Not letting the prediction of bad weather deter the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Inverness officials are pushing the popular parade and entertainment to Sunday.

The original plan in case of bad weather was to cancel the Saturday parade but move most of the entertainment to the next day, Sunday, March 19.

