Not letting the prediction of bad weather deter the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Inverness officials are pushing the popular parade and entertainment to Sunday.
The original plan in case of bad weather was to cancel the Saturday parade but move most of the entertainment to the next day, Sunday, March 19.
But Woody Worley, the city’s director of parks and recreation, told the Chronicle Friday that rather than cancel the popular parade, all is being moved over to Sunday, including the parade.
“The parade is part of the event and we wanted to make that happen as well,” Worley said.
Worley and others spent Friday contacting parade participants and downtown businesses about the change and to ensure they still wanted to participate.
Moving the event and trying to get the word out is not an easy task.
“(But) this is a part of what we do in Inverness, and it’s what makes Inverness a small town done right.”
Saturday’s forecast led city officials to change the St. Patrick’s Day events.
According to the National Weather Service there’s an 80% chance of rain and a possibility of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Saturday. Winds are expected to reach 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
For Sunday, the chance of rain drops to 40% and no prediction of thunderstorms. Winds could reach 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.
Sunday evening, the chance of rain will remain at 40% with similar wind conditions.
A combination of 25 floats, marching bands, and other attractions will make up in the parade, Worley said.
Worley said there haven’t been any marching bands in the parade for the past few years, so seeing them back would be welcomed by the city.
The parade’s route will be along North Apopka Avenue, Main Street, Pine Avenue, and Dampier Street. The parade will begin at 4 p.m.
The Celtic band North of Argyll will play beginning at 2 p.m. and stop at 4 p.m. for the parade and the city’s leprechaun costume contest for boys and fairy costume contest for girls.
The band will again begin playing at about 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The city began its St. Patrick’s Day annual parade tradition in 2011. In 2021 it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was again held in 2022.
About 1,000 spectators for the parade are expected, given previous St. Patrick’s Day parades, but that could change given that it’s been moved to Sunday.
The entertainment district will also remain active downtown. The entertainment district allows patrons to buy beer or wine in one business and carry their drinks with them as they walk through the downtown and visit other establishments.
Here is some St. Patrick’s Day trivia.
Legend has it that Saint Patrick cleared Ireland of all its snakes, leaving the country one of the few places on earth where the legless reptiles are not found in the wild.
According to legend, Saint Patrick traveled from Britain to Ireland in the fifth century to do missionary work.
Once in Ireland he was attacked by a group of snakes and in return, Saint Patrick sent them all into the ocean. Serpents are a symbol of the devil in the Christian Bible.
Is the story true?
Well, nearly 30,000 years ago Ireland was covered in ice, which made it too cold for reptiles
As the world warmed and the glaciers receded about 10,000 years ago, some plants and animals recolonized the island from mainland Europe, but not snakes.
Meanwhile, the rising sea levels cut off Ireland and because of Ireland’s cold weather and a climate not one that snakes enjoy, the country has remained snake-free.
Or, Saint Patrick drove them into the ocean. You pick.