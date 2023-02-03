There’s hardly an escape from rising construction and labor costs and Inverness’ latest project to extend sewer lines along State Road 44 west is looking to be no exception.
A year ago the city council received $3,388,400 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The total estimated construction cost of the project that would impact more than 100 individual properties and help to take existing septic tanks offline was $3,973,544.
But consulting engineers working for the city did not anticipate rising costs.
The city put out the project for bid and two firms responded, with the lower of the two bids from Inverness-based Midsouth Inc. at $5,828,625. Art Walker Construction, Inc., based in Ocala, bid nearly $10 million for the job.
City Manager Eric Williams said that considering when the city initially considered costs in early 2022, continuing supply chain issues, and that contractors are looking to snare larger, more profitable projects, he is not much surprised that the lowest bid by Midsouth exceeded what the city received from the grant.
Williams said he will recommend to the city council when members meet during their regularly scheduled public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the council accept Midsouth as the contractor, but hold off approving the cost until company and city representatives can meet and discuss ways to reduce costs.
“We feel strongly” that changes can be made,” he told the Chronicle. “We believe there’s an opportunity to potentially …save money. I think we’ll be able to reduce …the cost.”
Williams said he could not say how much the price could be cut, but would focus on the project achieving the same goals and design, but potentially change construction strategies.
To also help make up the difference, Williams also pointed to Inverness still having its American Rescue Plan money, about $4 million, that hasn’t yet been allocated.
As for how much property owners within the project will have to pay is uncertain now that prices are changing, Williams said.
He told the Chronicle that his goal was to make it as “unbelievably cost affordable as possible.”
Williams said the project not only provides sewer services “but also sets the stage for smart growth.”
The project can also be used as a “blueprint” for expanding the utility service, Williams said. And once the main utility lines are put in, Williams said it is easier to continue to expand water and sewer services into side streets.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.