It can be a fine line between one Inverness business leaving merchandise outdoors to attract customers and another perpetually leaving secondhand wares in its parking lot like a never-ending garage sale.
Inverness city staff recently learned that the hard way after the city’s code enforcement magistrate sided with a thrift store owner when code enforcement officials accused Nature Coast Charity & Thrift Store of keeping some of its used merchandise outside, creating an unsafe condition.
City Manager Eric Williams brought back to the City Council during its regularly scheduled public meeting proposed changes to the city’s ordinance.
The proposed change in the ordinance that would have affected the thrift store owner in question, David Fisher, read, “The condition of the displayed merchandise must be new. Used or resale items must be kept in a completely enclosed building.”
If approved, that would have ended the problem with the thrift store, but also opened a can of worms for many other businesses.
The council decided to hold off.
Cindy DeVries owns an antique shop across the street from City Hall and has outdoor merchandise, including iron gates, a 150-pound fire hydrant, and a large statue of an angel.
By definition, antiques are used merchandise, DeVries told the council.
It wouldn’t be practical to try and haul inside that kind of merchandise, nor bring it inside every evening, she said.
“Please don’t let one bad apple spoil it for the rest of it,” DeVries said.
Robert Dudley, of Dudley’s Auction and Estate Services, said that the proposed ordinance “unfairly targets one segment of businesses” and was “Un-American.”
The Dudley auction business is outside Inverness city limits
Councilwoman Linda Bega listed city businesses that displayed merchandise outdoors, including clothing, and said those businesses would be hurt by a change in the ordinance.
But Williams replied that the businesses Bega mentioned brought in their displayed merchandise when the stores closed.
Williams told the council that changing a city ordinance will correct a problem, but often has unintended consequences.
Given that concerned local business owners contacted him after the council agenda was published, Williams said, he wanted the council to discuss the problem, potential ordinance changes, and see if the council wanted to go along with the magistrate’s ruling.
He said it wasn’t necessary for the council to decide on ordinance changes now.
Instead, Williams said, he would ask city staff to meet with the code enforcement magistrate and discuss the city’s goals and what the magistrate could support to remedy the problem of displaying merchandise not meant for outdoor displays, such as upholstered furniture and clothing.
Council President Cabot McBride said of the proposed ordinance, “there are some flaws we need to take care.”
Whatever those changes might be, Councilman Gene Davis said he did not want it to adversely affect local businesses.
The code enforcement magistrate replaced the code enforcement board of volunteers about three years ago.
Mayor Bob Plaisted, who served on the code enforcement board 1995-1999, said Nature Coast Charity & Thrift Store was “pushing the limit” and while he would not recommend “getting rid of the magistrate, but maybe go back to a board if volunteers can be found.”
McBride said the business was an “eye sore” that the council wanted “corrected.”
But the thrift store’s owner, David Fish, told the Chronicle he’s being unfairly singled out because the thrift store is a for-profit business, run efficiently, and taking business away from other city stores.
He said the city has frowned on his kind of business from the start, ever since he opened a few years ago. He described city officials as college educated and with no “hard work” experience or experience running a business.
He said he doesn’t leave merchandise outside overnight, but that sometimes people drop off household items and clothing at night. He said he doesn’t accept donations and hauls the items away.
He described himself as “a guy trying to have some fun before he dies.”
Williams said he will return to the council about what progress the city makes with the magistrate or any proposed changes to city ordinances.