The Inverness City Council last week cleared the way for the expansion of a medical office when it cancelled the lien on a property next to the facility on South Pine Avenue.
The council voted unanimously to release the new owner of the Pine Avenue of the lien, minus any costs the city incurred during the process.
The vote will allow Dr. Hasibul Khan to expand his medical office and parking lot at 213 South pine Ave.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to city records, the 211 property was derelict for years and insufficiently maintained.
In July, 2022, city code enforcement officials cited the property for overgrown grass and failure to maintain the home’s exterior façade.
The previous owner mowed the grass, but code enforcement officers reported additional structural concerns.
On Aug. 10, 2022, the city’s special magistrate ordered the structural problems of the building fixed, giving the owner 60 days to meet city code. After the 60 days, the city would impose a $50-per-day fine.
The owner placed the property up for sale without the repairs and on Nov. 2022, the city placed a lien on the property. The property sold to Khan Jan. 6, 2023, but not before the fines totaled $3,250.
According to City Manager Eric Williams, Khan brought the property into compliance by demolishing the building, and since he didn’t commit the original violations, is asking to be released from the fines.
The demolished building will allow for additional parking for the office and improve the property, Williams said.
But Councilwoman Linda Bega said that releasing the entire lien would send the wrong signal to others with violations, and asked that costs to the city regarding the lien, still be charged to the new owner.
Williams said he would tease out the hard costs to the city.
Councilman Gene Davis said that the previous structure on the property was and eyesore and the new property taxes will make up for any lost lien money.
Also in city business, the council finalized an agreement with FDEP for a $3,264,800 grant. The grant, along with $816,200 from the city, will be used to take 67 septic tanks offline and provide municipal sewer services. About half the septic tanks are commercial.
A total of 116 will be impacted by the project and would include 14,500 feet of sewer lines, three lift stations, and potentially buying one property.
The agreement doesn’t require the city to start work on the project, but means the city agrees with the grant requirements.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.