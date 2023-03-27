Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

The Inverness City Council last week cleared the way for the expansion of a medical office when it cancelled the lien on a property next to the facility on South Pine Avenue.

The council voted unanimously to release the new owner of the Pine Avenue of the lien, minus any costs the city incurred during the process.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.