CASA takes first place in 'Most Town Pride'

During the Light Up Liberty Park celebration in 2021, the City of Inverness Parks & Recreation Department held the first lamp post decorating contest between local businesses and organizations. Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association, Inc. (CASA), claimed first place in the Most Town Pride category for their dazzling lamp post decorations.

 Special to the Chronicle

A year ago, encouraging county families and businesses to decorate Inverness lamp posts at Liberty Park for the holidays was not much more than an afterthought to the December lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and boat parade on Lake Henderson.

In 2021, about 20 lamp post were set aside and city staff were hopeful they could get enough interest in the project to get most of those decorated.

