A year ago, encouraging county families and businesses to decorate Inverness lamp posts at Liberty Park for the holidays was not much more than an afterthought to the December lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and boat parade on Lake Henderson.
In 2021, about 20 lamp post were set aside and city staff were hopeful they could get enough interest in the project to get most of those decorated.
It turns out there was enough interest and Woody Worley, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, had to include an additional dozen to the project.
Worley began accepting applications a week ago from organizations, businesses, and families to decorate lamp posts this year. He told the Chronicle he already had 20 committed and set aside a total of 45 for this Dec. 3 Light Up the Lake event, which will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Liberty Park.
When the holiday events began a few years ago, it attracted a few hundred visitors to the park. A year ago, about 2,000 people came.
Like many of the city’s events, Worley said the Christmas event is growing in popularity.
The city is adding more vendors made up of local organizations and businesses and the city is also adding more kid-friendly attractions and events like cookie and ornament decorating, Worley said.
This year, there will also be more music and a Santa Claus for children.
“Each year we try and incorporate something new,” Worley said.
While the city focuses to grow the event, Worley said city staff will also continue to have the private sector play a larger role.
One example of that is how the city has encouraged the craft and farmers’ market under Inverness’ pavilion, called the Market at the Depot.
Starting a few years ago with a few vendors, Worley said the city now hosts about 70 during the first and third Saturday. The event has become so popular that there is no longer enough room for vendors under the pavilion and sellers must now set up booths outside the pavilion in the park. The Market at the Depot will be open during the morning of Light Up the Lake and in the evening.
City Manager Eric Williams said he isn’t surprised by the success of the event that began with little more than the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
“It really took off,” he said.
“I think it’s the true essence ... emblematic” of the community during the holidays,” he said. “It’s a unique thing. It really brings people together.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.