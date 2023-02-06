Artist Kerry McNulty thought it safe putting his stone bicycle for display by the Valerie Theatre as part of Inverness’ year-long, outdoor art project.
The 64-year-old county resident spent hundreds of hours hand grinding and polishing most of the bike and thought that given downtown security cameras, downtown traffic, and the site being just a block from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, who would risk stealing it or stripping off any part of it?
Well, it turns out there are people.
McNulty set up the display Nov. 1, 2022 and just three days later during the evening the retired real estate investor told the Chronicle that an intoxicated downtown patron took a liking to the artwork.
“Some drunk guy jumped in the (water) fountain (by the Valerie Theatre) and then got on the bike and tried peddling it,” McNulty told the Chronicle.
It only got worse from there.
In early January of this year, McNulty saw that someone stole one of the bicycle’s specially-designed gopher tortoise pedals.
Replacing that with a stone-carved manatee, McNulty hoped that would be the end of the problems.
On Jan. 24, he got a telephone call from a city official: part of the bike, a pink marble alligator head making up the seat was gone. McNulty had spent hundreds of hours grinding and hand sanding the piece which was several inches long.
A customer had asked to buy the reptile head, offering nearly $1,000 for it, but McNulty didn’t sell it. He told the Chronicle he felt honored when the selected him as one of the artists to display his work. So he kept the alligator head with the bike.
McNulty planned to give the bike to the Homosassa Wildlife Park after the project ended, but with pieces missing that won’t happen.
Asked whether the theft might discourage other artists from participating in the annual Inverness arts festival if asked to display their work outdoors, McNulty said, “it does for me.”
Would he display his art in public again unattended?
“I don’t think so. It’s disappointing,” McNulty said.
“I worked really hard and put a lot of time into it,” he said.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams said that sheriff’s office deputies “are putting resources investigating it.”
As for the destruction of the bike and theft, “it’s an absolute shame,” Williams said.
“The community would not tolerate that,” Williams told the Chronicle. “That’s not what our community is about.”
The Chronicle requested of the sheriff’s office Monday morning a copy of its report regarding the theft. When it’s made available to the newspaper, this story will be updated.
