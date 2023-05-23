As the June 20th hearing approaches for the Inverness City Council to consider a plan to provide municipal sewer and water services along State Road 44 West to city residents and businesses, the cost to property owners is also becoming clearer.
Last week, the city council voted 4-0 in favor of holding a hearing on June 20 to allow affected property owners to discuss the city's plans for extending sewer services along State Road 44. A total of 104 properties will be affected.
Out of those 104 properties, 57 are vacant residential lots, and three are vacant commercial properties. Among the 104 properties, seven are developed residential properties, and 37 are developed commercial properties. Currently, these developed properties rely on septic tanks.
While the city has state funding available to cover most of the project's cost, property owners will also be required to contribute a portion. The specific amount that property owners will be asked to pay will depend on several factors, including whether the property already has access to municipal water, is developed with a septic tank, or remains undeveloped without access to municipal water or sewer services.
According to Cory Dilmore, the city's public works director, 51 out of the 104 properties will receive municipal water and sewer services for the first time.
For property owners with vacant lots who will be offered water and sewer services for the first time, the city will charge $6,483.77.
Out of the 104 lots, 53 already have water services connected to the properties. Dilmore mentioned that these property owners with vacant lots will be charged $1,775.60 for municipal sewer services and an additional $2,720 when they develop their properties and connect to municipal sewer services. They will also incur a fee of $710 for water hookup and $540 for a meter and meter hookup.
In the case of property owners who have already developed their lots and have septic tanks, the city will credit them up to $7,000 to decommission their septic tanks.
The majority of the project costs, amounting to approximately $3.4 million, will be covered by the Florida Springs Restoration Grant, with an additional $1.1 million coming from the city reserves. Property owners will be responsible for covering the remaining $595,392 of the total cost.
Under the plan, the city will offer property owners the option of monthly payment plans.
City Manager Eric Williams assured the council last week that "this assessment is very affordable. This is the best deal we're going to see for septic and sewer services."
Councilman Gene Davis expressed his expectation that the installation of these services will lead to improvements in development.
The June meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at 212 West Main St., specifically at the city government center.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.