Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

Crafting a final version of the Inverness government budget is still months away, but city staff are already laying out a plan for the city’s capital improvement plan from 2023-2028.

Some projects are on track, while others will have to wait, given their funding, complexity, and dependence on outside funding and approval, City Manager Eric Williams told the Inverness City Council during a recent capital improvement PowerPoint presentation.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Eric Williams

Williams

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.