Crafting a final version of the Inverness government budget is still months away, but city staff are already laying out a plan for the city’s capital improvement plan from 2023-2028.
Some projects are on track, while others will have to wait, given their funding, complexity, and dependence on outside funding and approval, City Manager Eric Williams told the Inverness City Council during a recent capital improvement PowerPoint presentation.
Final adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget, that spans October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, will be accomplished in two public hearings.
Williams also listed some of the projects still on the city’s 2023 capital improvement plan, some finished and others part of a two- or multi-year project.
Williams cited a couple of the city’s ongoing projects such as its road resurfacing and sidewalk improvements and public art projects.
He also cited some finished projects, or those near completion, such as the Withlacoochee Technical College sewer rehabilitation project, and the Liberty Park to the Depot crossing project.
Other projects that could be finished this year included the city’s Wallace Brooks Park beach and boat docking projects, wayfinding and gateway projects, and the city cemetery’s new columbarium.
Long-term projects also include a medical arts corridor study and the State Road 44 West septic-to-sewer project that involved several sources of funding, including property owners.
But some of the city’s proposed projects may have to wait, Williams said.
Some that will likely have to wait including a new entrance into Whispering Pines Park because the park is state owned, but city operated and maintained, West Inverness Trail — for which the city hopes to get some state funding — and the city’s proposed ladder truck.
Other projects on hold until the best funding can be determined include a proposed RV park within Whispering Pines and potential shading for the playground at Liberty Park.
Williams also cited the potential for an enhanced medical arts campus and how the city might help in its creation by closing or opening additional roads and providing other infrastructure to help in that development.
Development of the medical area that already includes HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and office buildings would help not only the community, but also the Inverness Community Development Agency and will generate taxes, Williams said.
General fund public works projects totaled about $1.4 million.
Medical Arts development will cost the city about $850,000 into 2028, Williams estimated.
A new Whispering Pines Park entrance and roadwork would cost the city potentially another $300,000 next year.
Utility projects which include extending utility lines and building new one will cost the city an estimated $5 million in 2023-2024.
Williams and the City Council will continue to discuss the budget and capital projects during the upcoming public hearings.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.