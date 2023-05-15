Protecting Inverness’ lakes and the aquifer has been a priority for the Inverness City Council and the city’s residents. And up until now, many of the city’s plans to offer city residents and businesses municipal sewer services were funded fully by state grant money and city reserves. That is up until now.
The city council will vote Tuesday whether to set a June 20 hearing date and allow effected property owners to discuss with the council the city’s plans to extend sewer services along State Road 44 West.
What would make this project different is that it will require property owners for the first time to kick in some of their own money to do the work.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
A total of 104 properties will be effected. Of those, 57 are vacant residential and three are vacant commercial properties. Of the 104 properties, seven are developed residential properties and 37 are commercial developed properties. These developed properties currently utilize septic tanks.
While the city would pay the bulk of the costs using about $3.4 million in Florida Springs Restoration Grant money, and about $1.1 million from city reserves, property owners would have to make up the remaining $595,392 of the cost.
The city council will consider a resolution Tuesday for the June 20 meeting that would include a proposal by consultant Raftelis Financial Consultants of Maitland as to how property owners could be charged.
The consultants estimated that owners of vacant residential land could make a one-time payment of $4,708.17. Under the plan, the property owner could also pay the cost over five years at 3% interest, totaling $86.29 per month. Undeveloped commercial properties would be charged the same rates.
City Manager Eric Williams also set aside $345,000 to help pay the few property owners with developed properties the cost of decommissioning their septic tanks.
Williams said the intention was to keep costs down as much as possible for the future wastewater customers. Williams said that most of the undeveloped lots effected are not owned locally.
According to state records, many of the properties are owned by Inverness Properties Inc. based in St. Petersburg.
The city is tying its latest move to close septic tanks and offer municipal sewer service to the state’s efforts to clean up the Chassahowitzka-Homosassa springshed.
According to Raftelis, Florida deemed the springshed to be an impaired water body due to high nutrient levels.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection developed a Basin Management
Action Plan for the Chassahowitzka-Homosassa springshed, which identifies septic tanks as a significant contributor to the nutrient levels present in the spring.
Accordingly, Inverness identified the 44W Septic to Sewer Project to be part of the solution to the springshed problem.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.