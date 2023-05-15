Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Protecting Inverness’ lakes and the aquifer has been a priority for the Inverness City Council and the city’s residents. And up until now, many of the city’s plans to offer city residents and businesses municipal sewer services were funded fully by state grant money and city reserves. That is up until now.

The city council will vote Tuesday whether to set a June 20 hearing date and allow effected property owners to discuss with the council the city’s plans to extend sewer services along State Road 44 West.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.