The third resolution (Resolution 2023-10) concerning the State Road 44 West Water/Sewer Assessment was presented to the City of Inverness City Council members during their June 20 meeting. Director of Public Works Cory Dilmore provided an explanation.
“This resolution brings forth the final assessment role for these properties and the specific benefits associated with each property,” Dilmore said. “It outlines the exact cost due for the provided improvements.”
Dilmore emphasized that this step is critical and marks the completion of the project, which focuses on the corridor along S.R. 44 in the western part of Inverness, primarily encompassing commercial properties. Dilmore then passed the presentation over to Murray Hamilton, representing Raftelis Financial Consultants based in Maitland.
“As you know, the city hired us to assess the special benefits of this project,” Hamilton said. “We firmly believe it’s a win-win situation.”
Hamilton explained that more than 100 properties will receive wastewater service, with more than half of them also gaining access to water service. The total benefit to the properties exceeds $5 million, and due to grants and other financial sources, property owners will only be responsible for 10 percent of the cost.
In a subsequent interview with City Manager Eric Williams, he mentioned that this project has been ongoing for the past 10 years and will provide much-needed infrastructure to a stretch of S.R. 44 that currently experiences over 50,000-vehicle traffic per day. He also stated that numerous developers are interested in this project.
Regarding the 10 percent cost borne by the owners of the properties in question, two payment options are being offered: a one-time payment with a discount or a five-year installment program with a 3 percent interest rate. Additionally, a one-time 2 percent administrative fee will be applicable.
Judy Marcus approached the City Council to seek clarification on a point of confusion related to the project.
“I don’t fully understand it,” she said, mentioning that she had received two notices in the mail. “And they had different amounts.”
Marcus revealed that she had contacted city hall but had not received a response.
Williams then requested to review the letters, to which Marcus agreed. After a brief examination, the city manager informed her that Dilmore and Hamilton would meet with her to provide an explanation.
In a subsequent interview, Williams clarified that the confusion arose from the fact that Marcus owns not one, but four parcels – two residential and two commercial – which resulted in the two invoices with varying amounts. He added that such confusion is not uncommon when a landowner mistakenly assumes ownership of a single property when, in reality, it comprises multiple parcels.
Resolution 2023-10 was approved by the City Council with a unanimous 5-0 roll call vote.