Inverness will be paying the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office $1,279,777 for it to maintain its law enforcement protection. The cost is an 8.69 percent increase, and is tied primarily into salary adjustments needed to maintain current staffing and the level of service.

“We have an amazing team of professionals that show up each and every day they put on their badge and their gun and they go 100 percent,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast, who then elaborated upon the why and wherefore of the increase, at the July 18 Inverness City Council meeting. “We’re also facing the true dilemma of how do we keep the workforce that we have each and every day.”

Prayers were requested for Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lahera at the July 18 Inverness City Council regular meeting.

