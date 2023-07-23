Inverness will be paying the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office $1,279,777 for it to maintain its law enforcement protection. The cost is an 8.69 percent increase, and is tied primarily into salary adjustments needed to maintain current staffing and the level of service.
“We have an amazing team of professionals that show up each and every day they put on their badge and their gun and they go 100 percent,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast, who then elaborated upon the why and wherefore of the increase, at the July 18 Inverness City Council meeting. “We’re also facing the true dilemma of how do we keep the workforce that we have each and every day.”
One of the challenges being faced by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, he said, was competition both locally, across Florida, and even from the entire U.S. At his instruction, the command staff pulled data that demonstrated how dire the situation is. For example, law enforcement in Alaska get $75,000 in salary; others are offered thousands of dollars as bonuses.
While Gov. DeSantis has helped to make Florida more competitive, it’s still not enough, said the sheriff.
“Just in the past 26 months, prices are up 16.2 percent across the market right here in our community and across the state of Florida,” Prendergast said. “Wage growth continues to grow faster. A lot of folks are looking for other opportunities.”
To further emphasize the justification of the increase, the sheriff cited the challenge of having to absorb a 17.39 percent increase in the state’s retirement system, in addition to an 8 percent increase in health insurance.
After Prendergast concluded, he asked whether council members had any questions. Responses from council members were unanimous in their praise of the sheriff and the department, with the only question coming from Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich, who mentioned she had attended a leadership conference.
“There was some mention of body cameras,” she said. “Would this be helping go towards that?”
“Unfortunately, we are not including body cams in the budget requests this year because of the escalating costs that we are facing out there for the labor charge and to meet all of those other demands out there,” Prendergast said. “So, while it’s be nice to have it, it’s not the most pressing need that we have right now.”
He added that while it would be nice if money “fell from the sky” that would allow the purchase of both body cameras and dash cameras for vehicles, the focus is to put more men and women into uniform, ensuring they receive the proper training.
The council voted 6-0 in a voice vote to approve.
Prendergast thanked the council and made one further statement.
“I spent several hours at the hospital with Deputy Lahera yesterday, and Michelle, his wife, and I visited for quite some time. And I met Michelle earlier in the morning, when we did a couple of radio shows to give the community a heartfelt message from the family,” Prendergast said. “And while Michelle Lahera is not her at my side tonight to tell you all this, she would want me to tell you how grateful the family is for your prayers and your undying love for her and her family during a very difficult time.’
The sheriff then made a request.
“The prayers do work and Michelle would ask me my parting comment to please now pray for Andy’s brain to heal so that he can fully recover and get back to the love of his family.”