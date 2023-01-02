Springwood Suites

FL Concrete and Masonry worker Zackery Robbins carries a form board Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the construction site of the new Woodspring Suites in downtown Inverness. Dr. Paresh Desai is having the extended-stay accommodations built.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Four months behind schedule and 15% over his anticipated budget in building Inverness’ new downtown extended-stay hotel, hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai said the Springwood Suites hotel will open by Jan. 15. A few minutes later he said, “Maybe by the end of January.”

“Hope is the main thing,” Desai said, walking through the three-story unfinished hotel on Seminole Avenue.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Springwood Suites

Dr. Paresh Desai, right, and project superintendent Randy Smith of D.I. Construction from Dawsonville, Georgia, discuss construction on the new Woodspring Suites in Inverness.
Springwood Suites

Dr. Paresh Desai is the driving force behind a new hotel in downtown Inverness. It is expected to open in early 2023.
Springwood Suites

Woodspring Suites is nearly complete and will open in early 2023.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.