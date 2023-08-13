There is a demand for housing in Inverness, and it was addressed at the Aug. 1 City Council regular meeting, presented by Jaimison Sloboden and Peter Quintilla, representatives of Michael Baker International, an engineering and consulting service.
Inverness, they said, has a number of features that make it a draw for people considering moving into the area. It has many amenities found in cities while also maintaining its small-town charm.
“What we want to draw your attention to is … the immediate need for new housing,” Sloboden said. “The number is between 300 to 400 housing units.” He pointed out one area in particular. “There’s a real strong need to add some of the housing closer in the medical arts district.”
The medical arts district being proposed is adjacent to downtown Inverness.
When Quintilla took over the presentation, he called the area around the proposed medical arts district a “doughnut” hole; it’s an area of approximately 60 acres. Part of it is four blocks that face State Road 44. He proposed building three-story structures, with the ground floor for commerce, with the second floor apartments and townhouses on the third story.
He said doing housing and construction this way had an additional bonus, which he called share parking. During the day, the parking lots would be filled with people shopping and doing other business in the city, then filled with the vehicles of residents following the close of business hours.
Quintilla explained how this approach could also be applied to current shopping plazas that dot S.R. 44 and U.S. 41.
“When it comes to shopping malls and commercial buildings, they have a lifespan of anywhere from 25 to 35 years,” said Quintilla. What is taking place across the country in these situations is a change in restructuring.
When most malls were built, the stores were in the back of large parking lots. He suggested a new formula is underway where redevelopment is taking place. The trend nowadays is to move the stores to the front, then build housing at the back.
A benefit of this, he said, is that it mitigates the “heat island effect.” That is something predominant in urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures, with factors such as roads, parking lots and other impermeable surfaces absorbing heat.
He added that another plus to this concept is it eliminates the phenomenon of becoming a no-man’s land after all retail has closed.
“What this does also is, in terms of developers, is that it gives them a little bit more understanding of what the future is going to look like,” he said.
Sloboden said where it concerns housing, Inverness can only grow so much horizontally. The only other direction is going vertical.